Corinthians visits Fluminense for the Brazilian with a high number of embezzlement; see details

Corinthians face Fluminense this Saturday afternoon, for the Brasileirão. The ball rolls at Maracanã at 16:30 and the alvinegra team has a high number of absences for the match.

Timão arrives for the game, valid for the 15th round of the competition, with 26 points and occupying the second place. Three points behind leader Palmeiras, Vítor Pereira’s team will have to deal with the absence of names like Fagner, João Victor, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Willian to get the three points.

Escalation

With the absences due to injury and those spared for Tuesday’s game, Cássio should be the only starter to go to the field. Thus, a possible Corinthians has Cassius; Léo Mana, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro; Giovane, Junior Moraes and Wesley.

The related

goalkeepers: Cassio, Donelli and Carlos Miguel;

Sides: Léo Mana, Lucas Piton, Bruno Melo and Fábio Santos;

Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo and Robson Bambu;

Midfielders: Giuliano, Breno Bidon, Guilherme Biro, Matheus Araújo, Xavier and Cantillo;

Attackers: Wesley, Adson, Giovane, Mantuan, Júnior Moraes, Felipe Augusto and Róger Guedes;

Arbitration

The referee selected by the CBF for the match is Wilton Pereira Sampaio. He will be assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia in the flags, in addition to having the help of Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro in the video referee.

Streaming

This afternoon’s match will be broadcast exclusively on closed TV. O Premierewhich also works in the system pay per viewwill be responsible for displaying the match.

This afternoon's match will be broadcast exclusively on closed TV. O Premierewhich also works in the system pay per viewwill be responsible for displaying the match.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 02 Jul,

Sat, 4:30 pm Fluminense x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 05 Jul,

Tue, 21:30 Boca Juniors vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Conmebol TV and SBT Liberators 10 Jul,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 13 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Santos x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 16 July,

Sat, 21:00 Ceará x Corinthians

Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere Brazilian 20 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Coritiba

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 24 July,

Sun, 18:00 Atletico MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 30 July,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Botafogo

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 06 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Avai vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

