Cornet makes 6 games in a row and ends Iga’s series

Cornet even played six games in a row and imposed the Polish’s first defeat since February Photo: AELTC

London, England) – Iga Swiatek’s long unbeaten run at the circuit came to an end this Saturday, when the world number 1 played for the third round of Wimbledon. Coming from 37 wins and six titlesincluding Roland Garros, Swiatek was surpassed by the experienced French Alizé Cornet, 32 years old and 37th in the ranking, who scored the partials of 6/4 and 6/2, winning six games in a row.

The last time Swiatek had lost a game was in February, to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai. Since then, she has swung into an incredible winning streak and won titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Roma and Roland Garros. Thus, she shot to the top of the ranking with 8,576 points, almost double the runner-up Ons Jabeur, which has 4,340. In the season, the Polish won 46 games and lost just three. The last tennis player to have won 37 consecutive matches on the WTA circuit was Swiss Martina Hingis in 1997.

Cornet has to celebrate her 23rd victory against a top 10 and her 11th against a top 5. The Frenchwoman equals the best campaign of her career at Wimbledon, the round of 16 in 2014. At the time, she had also defeated a favorite in the third round, being the tormentor of Serena Williams. His next opponent is Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, 44th in the ranking. Their record is tied 2-2.

Cornet got off to an excellent start and opened 3/0 with two breaks ahead. Swiatek lost the first game with a double fault and two unforced misses and had his second serve hard pressed to allow for the second break. The Polish arrived to reduce the difference in the score, but did not take advantage of a break-point when losing by 3/2. And after that, Cornet stuck to his serve and groundstrokes to close out the end. In statistics, Swiatek was 14-5 on winners but 17-5 on unforced errors.

The world number 1 started the second set with a break above the scoreboard and 2/0 in favor, but did not take advantage of the chances to widen the difference and ended up suffering the break with a return winner in the parallel. Cornet then made a great serve game and tied the set, and was gaining more and more confidence to remain dominant in the returns. On the other hand, Swiatek seemed increasingly lost on the court, making mistakes in the choices of shots and giving many free points. The Frenchwoman managed to impose herself and made six straight games to win.

Although Swiatek led the winners count in the game by 21 to 16, the Pole made 33 unforced errors against only 7 for the Frenchwoman. Cornet created six break-points in the match and scored five breaks, losing just two games of serve. The number 1 in the world suffered when she needed the second service, she won only 8 points out of 27 possible in these conditions, 30% of use.