Covid-19: DF records 1,969 new cases and 7 more deaths | Federal District

The Federal District registered 1,969 new cases known from Covid-19 and more 7 deaths by the disease. According to the Health Department (SES-DF), the deaths occurred between Thursday (30th) and this Friday (1st) (see more below) .

REINFORCEMENT: application of the 4th dose against Covid for those who are 35 years old or older starts this Friday; see where to get vaccinated

application of the 4th dose against Covid for those who are 35 years old or older starts this Friday; see where to get vaccinated DEATHS: Brazil has the first monthly increase in deaths from Covid since February, but with low lethality, health secretariats point out

The transmission rate went from 1.07 on Thursday (30), to 1.02. The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others. 102according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,766 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,746 lived in the federal capital and 1,020 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

all in all, 807,705 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 94.4% of patients are recovered.

Covid-19 transmission rate in June, in DF:

June 1: 1.47

June 2: 1.46

June 3: 1.43

June 6: 1.47

June 7: 1.53

June 8: 1.63

June 9: 1.72

June 10: 1.80

June 13: 1.84

June 14: 1.83

June 15: 1.78

June 17: 1.72

June 20: 1.62

June 21: 1.58

June 22: 1.54

June 23: 1.49

June 24: 1.44

June 27: 1.25

June 28: 1.18

June 29: 1.12

June 30: 1.07

July 1st: 1.02

June 30, 2022: 4

July 1, 2022: 3

Ceilandia: 1

Planaltina: 1

Pilot Plan: 2

Bottom Creek: 1

Townhouse: 1

Rising Sun: 1

40 to 49 years: 1

60 to 69 years: 2

70 to 79 years: 2

80 years or older: 2

2 of 3 Covid ICU bed — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Covid ICU bed — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Until 4:25 pm this Friday (1st), the occupancy rate of ICU beds in public hospitals was in 83.33%. Of the total of 46 beds, 30 were busy, 6 available and 10 blocked.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 63.48% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 141 beds, 74 were used, 43 were vacant and 24 blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Friday, 98,127 people tested positive and 863 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 75,691 contaminations and 1,771 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Friday:

3 of 3 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on July 1, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on July 1, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction