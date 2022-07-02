Cruzeiro game registers new confusion with fans, and bleacher sector needs to be opened | cruise

For the second game in a row, Cruzeiro had problems with the entry of fans to Mineirão. In the game against Vila Nova, this Friday, there was a record of turmoil and invasion of people without tickets to the stadium.

The confusion occurred at the entrance of gate C, which is in the Yellow Sector, which was crowded. According to the Mineirão administration, there was a commotion at the entrance of the fans near the beginning of the game. It was necessary to open the Vermelho Superior, which had no tickets for sale.

– For the best comfort of fans in the Upper Yellow sector, the security team determined the release of two blocks in the Upper Red sector – explained Mineirão.

Two of the 12 blocks of chairs at the Superior Vermelho were full of Cruzeiro fans. O ge accompanied the entry into the Orange sector. The last wave only managed to gain access to the stands with 15 minutes of ball rolling.

However, in the sector, there was a conference of tickets until the last wave of fans, with no record of riot or fans jumping turnstiles. Long lines formed around the time of the start of the match. It was the second game that Cruzeiro implemented the exclusive entry for members.

Cruzeiro reported that the Military Police requested the opening of the chair blocks so that the fans could be better accommodated.

