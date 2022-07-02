Cruzeiro surpasses 30 thousand tickets sold for match against Vila Nova

photo: Cruise/Disclosure Cruzeiro fans in the match against Ponte Preta, for Serie B do Brasileiro

In good form, Cruzeiro will have a large audience for this Friday’s match (1), at 9:30 pm, against Vila Nova, for the 16th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Raposa has already surpassed the mark of 30 thousand tickets sold for the duel in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

This year, the heavenly fans have been flocking to the stands. Among the 20 clubs that compete in Serie B, Cruzeiro has the highest average attendance in the competition.





Leader, with 34 points, the celestial team can open seven ahead of the second placed Vasco if they beat the Goiás. It is worth noting that Cruzeiro has one less game compared to the other opponents due to the postponed game against Ituano, for the 14th round.

With 100% success as home team, Cruzeiro beat Brusque (1-0), Londrina (1-0), Sampaio Corra (2-0), CRB (2-0), Ponte Preta (2-0) and Sport ( 2 to 1), in Mineiro, and Grmio (1 to 0), in Independence.

For the match, coach Paulo Pezzolano will count on absences and reinforcements. The main loss is that of forward Rafael Silva, who is still recovering from an injury to his right foot. The versatile midfielder Lo Pais returned to the squad after being treated for muscle swelling in his left thigh.