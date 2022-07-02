Curitiba is the 1st city in the world to test smart lighting in public

Recently, the city of Curitiba — located in Paraná — began testing a smart street light with an integrated 5G antenna. The event marked the world, after all, Curitiba is the first city in the world to host the new mobile network technology, integrated into the project Connect 5G.

The 5G project is a collaboration between the City of Curitiba, the Ministry of Communications and the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI).

The luminaire, used for the test, can be found on Avenida Cândido de Abreu on the corner with Rua Lysimaco Ferreira da Costa, next to the City Hall, in the Civic Center.

But what are they for?

The technology used in the city’s luminaires is capable of transforming street lighting lamps into antennas distributed throughout the city, to enable the provision of the 5G signal, that is, as a Wi-Fi.

But that’s not all, as the new equipment will be able to perform other functions, for example, facial video surveillance cameras, traffic light management and even noise sensor.

Test phase

During this testing phase, the illuminators will provide a 5G network for connections between some urban equipment, such as smart traffic lights, as well as business applications.

However, there will be no 5G signal available to the population, but there will be the possibility of making use of a high quality internet, all thanks to the network installed in the equipment and the service provided by Ligga Telecom.