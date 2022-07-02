‘Dangerous’ times to eat if you’re on a diet: know what they are

If you are currently on a calorie-restricted diet for lose weightknow that there are some times, according to health professionals, when they are not recommended to have a snack.

We know that maintaining a rigid routine of controlled eating is very difficult, especially at the beginning or when the body is used to an unregulated diet.

It is common in the beginning to feel a little more hungry, but it is necessary to analyze if this is being caused by eating little or not containing the necessary nutrients.

What are the most dangerous times to eat if you are on a diet?

The breakfast

You’ve probably heard about the importance of starting the day with a good breakfast. This meal is important because after long hours of fasting, this meal is the first one that supplies the body with energy. However, if performed between 8 am or 9 pm, it can be common to feel hungry there for around 11 hours.

But, stay tuned, if this happens it can be a sign that the types of food are not being healthy and rich in nutrients that your body needs at this time, because the ideal is to have an early breakfast, with fruits, proteins and fibers.

In the morning snack, you can choose foods that contain between 100 and 200 calories, among which 5 to 10 grams are protein. This will help to prolong the feeling of satiety, preventing overeating.

Afternoon snack

According to studies, the peak of hunger after lunch usually happens after 3 pm. On this occasion, the body usually feels more like eating sweets, or foods other than those consumed during lunch. According to nutritionists, the ideal is to have an afternoon snack around three to four hours after having lunch.

night feeding

People usually have dinner around 9:30 pm. Afterwards, it is common to sit and watch a series and eat something during this period, but it is totally contraindicated. That’s because while your brain gets distracted, your body loses satiety and may notice that you feel like eating more by doing this.