Daniella Marques is approved by Caixa committee and signs term of office as president of the bank | Economy

Economist Daniella Marques had her name approved this Friday (1st) by the Eligibility Committee of Caixa Econômica Federal and signed the term of office as president of the institution.

Next Tuesday afternoon (4), the Planalto Palace will promote a ceremony to mark the inauguration of the new director of the bank.

Former Secretary of Productivity and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Economy, she will replace Pedro Guimarães, who resigned on Wednesday (29) due to allegations of sexual harassment by bank employees. The case is investigated by the Federal Public Ministry and the Public Labor Ministry. Guimarães denies the accusations.

CEF Eligibility Committee approves the name of Daniella Marques as president of the bank

Daniella Marques has been in the Bolsonaro government since the beginning of the government. She started as head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs, in January 2019, and was one of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes’ trusted advisors.

The new president of Caixa worked in the financial market, in the area of ​​independent management of investment funds, accompanied by Minister Guedes. She was his partner at Bozano Investimentos, where she served as Director of Compliance and Operations and Finance (COO and CFO).

She also has a degree in Business Administration from PUC-RJ, with an MBA in Finance from Ibmec. She was also executive director at Oren Investimentos and, at Mercatto Investimentos, director of Risk and Compliance, Partner and Equity Manager.