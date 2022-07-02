Datafolha: Lula has 20 points more than Bolsonaro in Minas

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the voting intentions in Minas Gerais, with 48%, and in São Paulo, with 43%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) follows in the two states, with 28% and 30%, respectively. This is what a new survey by the Datafolha Institute for president in the states points out, released this Friday (7/1).
Ciro Gomes, from PDT, appears in third, with 8% in Minas and 8% in São Paulo.
The following were presented to voters as pre-candidates: Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro, André Janones (Avante), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luciano Bivar (União Brasil), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Eymael (DC), Pablo Marçal ( Pros), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU).
Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round
Mines
- Squid (EN): 48%
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 28%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%
- André Janones (Forward): 3%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%
- Vera Lucia (PSTU): 1%
Blank/null/none votes add up to 6%. Those who couldn’t answer
Did not score Sofia Manzano (PCB), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Luciano Bivar (UB), Eymael (DC), Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Leonardo Pericles (UP).
Sao Paulo
- Squid (PT): 43%
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL) 30%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 3%
- André Janones (Forward): 2%
- Vera Lucia (PSTU): 1%
- Pablo Marcal (Pros): 1%
- Felipe d’Ávila (New): 1%
- Eymael (Christian Democracy): 0%
- Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%
- General Santos Cruz (We can): 0%
- Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%
- Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil): 0%
- Blank/null/none: 9%
- Don’t know: 2%
The data are from Datafolha, which interviewed 1,806 voters from Tuesday (28/6) to Thursday (30/6). With a margin of error of two percentage points, the survey, contracted by Folha, is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number SP-02523/2022.