Datafolha: Lula has 20 points more than Bolsonaro in Minas

Survey reveals voting intentions for the 2022 presidential election (photo: Miguel Schincariol and Sergio Lima/AFP)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the voting intentions in Minas Gerais, with 48%, and in São Paulo, with 43%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) follows in the two states, with 28% and 30%, respectively. This is what a new survey by the Datafolha Institute for president in the states points out, released this Friday (7/1).

Ciro Gomes, from PDT, appears in third, with 8% in Minas and 8% in São Paulo.