Datafolha poll with RJ voters: Lula has 41% and Bolsonaro has 34% in the state | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

A Datafolha poll released this Friday (1) reveals the rates of voting intentions for the post of president among voters in Rio de Janeiro. Former President Lula (PT) leads the dispute in the state, with 41% against 34% of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The pre-candidates were: Lula (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), André Janones (Avante), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luciano Bivar (União Brasil), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) , Eymael (DC), Pablo Marçal (Pros), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU).

The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers RJ-00260/2022 and BR-03991/2022.

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Squid (EN): 41%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) 34%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

André Janones (Forward): 1%

Felipe d’Ávila (New): 1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 1%

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 1%

Pablo Marçal (Pros): no points

Eymael (Christian Democracy): did not score

Leonardo Pericles (UP): did not score

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil): did not score

General Santos Cruz (Podemos): not mentioned

Blank/null/none: 7%

Don’t know: 3%

Respondents were also asked which candidates they would not vote for at all. Fifty-two percent (52%) declared they would not vote for Bolsonaro at all. Rejection of the president is highest among 16- and 24-year-old voters (62%) and unregistered wage earners (66%).