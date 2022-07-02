Datena’s departure causes a split in Tarcísio de Freitas’ campaign

The pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) suffered a blow when he was informed that Datena would no longer be a candidate for the Senate. The presenter’s departure from the electoral race caused a rift in the Bolsonarista group’s campaign in the state of São Paulo, because there is no consensus on who should fill the vacancy of the Band journalist.

As found out by the DCM, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) wants to launch Carla Zambelli (PL) or Ricardo Salles (PL). The head of the federal executive considers both names faithful and would defend him in the Senate, even if he is defeated by Lula (PT) in October.

On the other hand, Tarcísio still hasn’t given up on having Janaina Paschoal on his platform. He believes that the state deputy is capable of pulling votes from Rodrigo Garcia’s supporters, benefiting him during the campaign. But the lawyer is not well regarded by the Bolsonarista group.

The more moderate allies of the ex-minister want Paulo Skaf to be the candidate for the Senate on the ticket. This is because they understand that the businessman would be able to make the São Paulo elite definitively embark on Tarcísio’s campaign.

The fact is that no one in Tarcísio de Freitas’ group split. What everyone knows is that the final word will be Jair Bolsonaro, as the former minister is just a post for the current president of the Republic.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link