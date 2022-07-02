Delirious, Bolsonaro promises “the cheapest fuels in the world”

Without citing the fuel price policy, Bolsonaro, on the agenda in Bahia, once again blamed the governors who spoke out against a law that reduces ICMS collection.

support the 247

ICL

247 – During a political agenda in Salvador, Bahia, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promised “one of the cheapest fuels in the world”. This Saturday (2), the head of the federal executive participates in a motorcycle ride in the capital of Bahia. Before the tour, he spoke to supporters, according to a report by Metrópoles.

Without mentioning the price policy adopted by Petrobras, which causes the increase in fuels, the president of the Republic again criticized governors of the Northeast region who, last week, filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the law that provides for the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel. In addition to the nine northeastern states, the action was filed by the governments of the Federal District, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul.

On June 23, Bolsonaro signed into law the law passed by the National Congress.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In the action presented to the Supreme, the governors argue that the law represents an unprecedented intervention by the Union on the entities of the federation through exemption and point out that the competence to define the rates of state and district taxes belongs only to the respective governments.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“I regret that the nine governors of the Northeast have taken legal action against the reduction of taxes on gasoline. That is inadmissible. […] Let’s believe that Justice won’t give great cause to these people. And we will be, soon, just as I have already lowered or zeroed most federal taxes, we will have one of the cheapest fuels in the world”, said the president.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING