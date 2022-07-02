Denialism when it comes to check-up – 07/02/2022

We know that when it comes to having a check-up, many flee immediately. Would it be fear of identifying a health problem and having to face prolonged and difficult treatments or perhaps simply the denial of accepting that all of us, regardless of sex and age group, should be tested to prevent diseases?

We can say that there is a hint of each of these hypotheses, and denialism seems to emerge and predominate in most situations.

Taking routine exams is not as pleasant as going to the movies, traveling with the family or enjoying a party, but it can change the prognosis of many people who inherit risk factors for the development of diseases such as cancer and heart attack.

We live in a time of great technological advances, which allow people to have more longevity, with more fullness and quality. Genetic tests are also essential tools to guide what our future will be like, which diseases we may develop and what are our individual tendencies and our greatest weaknesses.

We are all beings with a particular schedule for many conditions—for hair to turn gray, for hormone levels to fluctuate, for joints to become stiffer, and for illnesses in general to appear more frequently. Although there is a specific character for each person, this programming is present and becomes more evident at certain stages of life.

In this way, how to establish a conduct plan to prevent diseases and improve the quality of life over the years?

Among the possibilities, there is no denying the importance of the check-up. But, understand well, it’s not just going to the doctor and leaving with a huge list of exam requests.

The question is what tests to do, what is the appropriate frequency, blood tests or imaging tests, that is, a check-up shouldn’t be the exhausting act of going to the doctor out of obligation or pressure. On the contrary, performing routine exams would be to assume that we are programmable beings to develop diseases and that, if we want to live longer, we need to look for the slightest clues about what our future will be and, somehow, carry out some intervention.

A lot of research shows that men tend to be more denialists than women about going to the doctor for routine checkups. Perhaps for cultural reasons and also for a certain stubbornness, about 70% of men go more than a year without undergoing preventive exams.

Another sad facet of denialism regarding routine exams is simply adopting the habit of self-medication. As soon as a certain symptom appears, it becomes more practical and comfortable to resort to inaccurate information and start “doing your medicine”. As a result, the search for specialized guidance becomes increasingly distant; inaccurate information becomes a cheap, quick and illusory temptation.

Consciously or unconsciously, the habit of self-medicating becomes more and more frequent, strengthening denialism in the face of the risk of a specific disease and exposing that person’s health to the risk of fatal events.

For those of you who fear taking routine exams and discovering some disease or tendency, think about what it would be like if you were forever hiding, denying what is inevitable —we will all develop illness at some point—and simultaneously wanting to live well, realizing dreams and goals.

Living day after day denying the facts and hiding from reality would not be as smart as assuming our weaknesses, getting to know our body and its functioning better and, in a prudent way, seeking help and teachings about the best prevention strategies.