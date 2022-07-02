Deolane Bezerra can’t contain herself when she sees Ludmilla and Luisa Sonza’s tribute to MC Kevin: “Arrepiada”

After Ludmilla and Luisa Sonza paid tribute to MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra couldn’t contain herself and spoke about what she felt; check out

This Friday (1), Dr. Deolane Bezerrawidow of MC Kevinwas moved to see a tribute that the singers ludmilla and Luisa Sonza made for the singer.

The two artists sang a song written by the funk singer for the lawyer. The singer had released the song to the lawyer shortly before her death last year.

In her profile, the lawyer shared her feeling after watching the video: “I get goosebumps with this here”, she wrote when posting the artists’ video.

Mc Kevin died in May 2021 after a tragic accident. The young man fell from the third floor of a building and succumbed to his injuries.

Look:

WILL IT BE?

the influencer Deolane Bezerra resumed the relationship with the businessman Antonio Mandarrari.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópole, the lawyer went back and resumed the relationship a month after ending the relationship.

Although she doesn’t confirm that she’s back with her ex, she doesn’t deny it either. “One thing I can say: I’m very happy“, guaranteed. Specifically in relation to dating, she lets out: “quiet wins“.