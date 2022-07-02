Deputy Adriana Belém does not accept Monique Medeiros as a cellmate and asks for a transfer from Henry’s mother | Rio de Janeiro



Adriana Belém (left) and Monique Medeiros (right)reproduction

Rio – Monique Medeiros, mother of the boy Henry Borel, who died on March 8, 2021, was placed in the same cell as the delegate Adriana Belém, in Presídio Santo Expedito, known as Bangu 8. According to the first information, Belém does not would have liked to see Monique in the same room as her, and asked that Henry’s mother be transferred immediately. At her request, the delegate claimed that the cell she is in is classified as “general staff, which is only entitled to public security professionals”.

wanted by DAYthe Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seap), informed that “due to the court decision that determines the return of Monique Medeiros to the SEAP prison unit, she was temporarily placed in the same cell as the delegate Adriana Belém to carry out triage. After a few minutes, Monique Medeiros was relocated to another cell”.

Monique returned to the prison this Wednesday afternoon (29). At the time, she was under house arrest being monitored by an electronic anklet since April. She and former councilor Jairinho are accused of killing four-year-old Henry.

Deputy Adriana Belém is arrested on suspicion of involvement with the gang of bookie Rogério Andrade. In her apartment, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of the city, police found about R$ 1.8 million in cash, hidden in her son’s room. She is accused by the Public Ministry of Rio of being part of a support network for the bicheiro, which would have facilitated the return of slot machines seized in a clandestine gambling house in 2018.

This Tuesday (28), the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio denied the request for habeas corpus by Adriana Belém and delegate Marcos Cipriano, who was also arrested in the same operation, called Caligula.