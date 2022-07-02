DF Health Department investigates second suspected case of monkeypox | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District investigates another suspected case of monkeypox (“monkeypox”), the second in the capital. The folder reported, this Friday (1st), that patients are in home isolation, awaiting the results of the tests that will confirm the disease.

The secretariat reported that the second patient is a man aged between 30 and 39 years old and with a recent international travel history.. “The surveillance service makes the daily monitoring of the health status of patients”, informed the folder.

DIAGNOSES: Brazil has 21 confirmed cases of monkeypox, reports Ministry of Health

The first suspicion was announced by the secretariat on June 21. The patient is a male aged between 20 and 29 years

Also this Friday, the secretariat issued a technical note to health professionals from public and private networks, with guidelines for treatment and management of the disease. According to the statement, patients with suspected disease should be kept in separate areas until they receive care..

These patients should wear a surgical mask from the moment they are identified in triage. The orientation is that, if the person is “in good general condition”, there is no need for hospitalization.

These patients must comply with home isolation. Then, the collected samples will be sent for analysis by the Central Laboratory (Lacen).

The technical note from the Department of Health also guides health professionals to avoid contagion among themselves. The recommendation of the folder is that infection prevention and control measures be implemented in health units..

“Health services must develop, make available in writing and keep available, rules and routines of the procedures involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Monkeypox”.

Therefore, units must report:

Flow of patients within the health service

Procedure for putting on and taking off personal protective equipment (PPE)

Procedure for removing and processing clothing, articles and products used in assistance

Surface cleaning and disinfection routines

Routines for waste removal

Patient transport routine

Until this Wednesday (29), the Ministry of Health had confirmed 21 monkeypox cases. According to the folder, others 23 were under investigation.

In a note sent to g1the folder informed that the confirmed cases are in São Paulo (14 cases), Rio de Janeiro (5 cases) and Rio Grande do Sul (2 cases).

The 23 investigated cases are in the following states:

Ceará: 4

Paraná: 3

Rio de Janeiro: 3

Rio Grande do Sul: 2

Santa Catarina: 2

acre: 2

Minas Gerais: 2

Goiás: 1

Holy Spirit: 1

Rio Grande do Norte: 1

Federal District: 1

Mato Grosso do Sul: 1

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person.

See list of symptoms and how to protect yourself

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus – with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

– with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people. From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets; From mother to fetus through the placenta;

through the placenta; From mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact;

during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact; Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth they can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.