Discover the celebrities who attended Camila Queiroz’s birthday

Camila Queiroz, actress, celebrated her birthday surrounded by famous friends in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The eternal Angel of Secret Truths appeared with an unusual red dress, latex gloves and showing fringes. The famous turned 29 years old.

The actress’ husband Klebber Toledowas present, as well as Ary Fontoura, Larissa Manoela, Joaquim Lopes and his companion Marcella Fogaça, Rafa Kalimann, Gkay and so many others.

speaking of marriageCamila Queirozin a recent interview, commented that it is a daily learning experience to live together and need to give in at times.

“Marriage is a daily learning experience. We grow together and get stronger. It’s always good to hear something new and bring up debates. We learn a lot from the participants. They are looking for marriage, and we are already married.”he explained.

Check out the clicks of celebrities at the party!

Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz. Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/ AgNews

Larissa Manoela. Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/ AgNews

Rafa Kalimann. Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/ AgNews

Gkay. Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/ AgNews

Yasmin Brunet. Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/ AgNews

Ary Fontoura. Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/ AgNews

Joaquim Lopes and Marcella Fogaça. Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/ AgNews

