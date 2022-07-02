Discover the health benefits of bananas

The banana has already won the hearts of many people, especially people who train in gyms, crossfit or outdoors. But why? How did this fruit win so many people? Simple answer, besides being delicious, the banana is a fruit full of vitamins, carbohydrates and minerals.

How much all these qualities make it one of the best fruits, in addition to being low in calories and helping those who want to lose weight, because it gives a feeling of satiety and well being.

Banana has its nutrients fiber, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, vitamin A and C, B vitamins, in addition to being antioxidant, tryptophan and carbohydrates.

health benefits

bowel regulation

The fiber in bananas helps to regulate the bowels as it helps to treat constipation. The tip is to always consume ripe, but if you have diarrhea, it should be consumed greener.

Photo: doucefrugalite by Pixabay/Canva

Prevents cardiovascular diseases

Because it is rich in potassium, which is an important mineral for the cells of our body, it helps to regulate the heartbeat and ensures the functioning of muscles and nerves throughout the body, especially the heart. This mineral also helps to control the effect of sodium on our body, also preventing hypertension.

Increases satiety and aids in weight loss

Since it is a fruit with high amounts of fiber, bananas give you a greater feeling of satiety. But how does it work? These fibers can slow down gastric emptying, which gives us greater satiety. Combined with other foods and a healthy diet, it can help even more with weight loss.

Help in good mood

Photo: 4924546 by Pixabay/Canva

For also having tryptophan, which is an important amino acid for the production of serotonin, which is the hormone of happiness. Bananas help improve mood and a sense of well-being. In addition to being an essential hormone to control anxiety and help in the prevention and treatment of some depression.

Brings energy and reduces cramp

With the high concentration of calcium, potassium and magnesium, it reduces muscle pain, along with good hydration, you can prevent cramps, which are a type of involuntary and painful muscle contraction associated with a lack of nutrients.

In addition, the dose of carbohydrates contained in bananas can bring a lot of energy, so it is highly recommended before physical activities.