Discover the new centers and actions of the 30th Winter Festival of Garanhuns

The programming of Garanhuns Winter Festival was released by the Government of Pernambuco, through Secult-PE and Fundarpe, in partnership with the Municipality of Garanhuns, this Thursday (30). The event will be held between the 15th and 31st of July.

Between the news of the editionthey are decentralized actions in city districts, new spaces as Center for Cultural Production, Technology and BusinessO station stage, in addition to new partnerships, such as the Pernambuco Authoral Fashion Store (Mape).

THE 30th edition of FIG will have more than 20 cultural centers distributed throughout the city. There will be more than 800 artistic attractions in the most diverse languages: music, literature, training, theater, circus, audiovisual, dance, popular culture, heritage, design, fashion, visual arts, photography and crafts. Check out the detailed news of the 30th FIG:

FIG 2022 will have decentralized poles



FIG 2022 Sound in Rural at the 2019 Garanhuns Winter Festival – JAN RIBEIRO/SECULT-PE FUNDARPE



As a novelty this year, special programs and decentralized actions will be offered in the districts of Iratama, Miracica and São Pedro, in Garanhuns, in addition to the return of Polo Castainho, in Quilombo Castainho (Rural Area of ​​the municipality).

FIG 2022 will have new space for artistic languages

Another venue that debuts at the 30th edition of the FIG is the Sesc-PE Cultural Production, Technology and Business Center. The newly opened space in the municipality will receive a series of attractions in the languages ​​of theater, dance, gastronomy and audiovisual, as well as training actions and the FIG Platform. The city is expected to receive thousands of tourists during the event.

FIG 2022 will feature Stage Stage



Adriana Calcanhotto’s performance is canceled in Recife – Reproduction / LEO AVERSA



Another novelty for this year is that Teatro Luiz Souto Dourado will house the new Stage Station, with intimate musical performances aimed at a maximum audience of 600 people.

Artists such as Adriana Calcanhoto, Cátia de França, Áurea Martins, Cida Moreira, Geraldo Maia, João Fênix, Ocupação Reverbo, Olivia Hime and Francis Hime, PC Silva, and the Desengaiola project, with Pedro Miranda, Alfredo Del Penho, João Cavalcanti and Moyses Marques. Sessions will generally be held at 6pm, with some days and attractions having extra sessions at 12pm.

new partners



Models at Mape, Pernambuco Authoral Fashion Store – RENATO FILHO/DISSEMINATION



This year, the FIG has a large number of new partners, including Adepe, a partnership in the realization of Armazém das Artes e Negócios, aimed at the commercialization of Pernambuco handicraft products.

The Pernambuco Authoral Fashion Store (Mape) will also be present at Parque Euclides da Cunha, close to the library, in partnership with Sebrae. The proposal is to offer the public a store with Pernambuco products, as well as a training space and for fashion shows.