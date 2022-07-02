Discover the squat that helps tone legs, glutes and inner thighs

About the author

With more than 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.8 million followers on Instagram, physical educator and businesswoman in the fit market Carol Borba is currently one of the main online trainers in the country. In 2020 and 2021, Carol was consecrated as the Best Fitness Influencer by the annual Influency.me awards, an event considered the “Oscar of Digital Influence”. Her workout videos rank weekly on YouTube’s trending videos and reach over 15 million views each month, totaling over 330 million on the channel. On Instagram, her lives on the platform exceed 100,000 views. In addition to sharing exercises, Carol Borba produces content that involves the entire fitness market, such as vlogs showing her routine, interviews with doctors and professionals from other areas, and healthy recipes, such as the green detox juice shared by Ana Maria Braga. Combining her more than 14 years of experience in the fitness market and a natural talent for communicating, Carol was nominated by Youtube as the channel that grew the most in 2019. In 2020, her channel gained 1 million subscribers from March to August alone. and with social isolation and the greater demand for online services, she saw her work grow even more and be taken to new audiences, such as on the social network tiktok where it already reaches 1 million likes. The increase was mainly due to the daily lives on Youtube, in the first Carol already reached 5 thousand people, then 8 thousand, then 10 thousand, until reaching and maintaining the number of 20 thousand people live, simultaneously, for months. Carol Borba is part of the largest physical training platform in the country and the trainer with the largest number of programs, they are power hiit, power combat, power tonus, power dance, power abs and power glutes, all developed by her.