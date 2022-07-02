Djoko dominates compatriot and equals Laver’s mark

London, England) – In the third 100% Serbian duel in Wimbledon history, since the Open Era, world number 3 Novak Djokovic asserted all his favoritism over compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic and passed without any frights for his rival, spending 1h55 to win his third appointment at the All England Club and thus stamp the spot in the round of 16 with the score of 6/0, 6/3 and 6/4.

Djokovic reached the fourth round of the British Grand Slam for the 14th time and is now third best in this regard, behind only American Jimmy Connors (16) and Swiss Roger Federer. His next rival in the tournament will be Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven, a guest of the organization and currently 104th in the world, who continues to surprise.

The 25-year-old Dutchman had already overcome rivals such as Argentine Federico Delbonis and American Reilly Opelka, to this Friday surprise Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, seed 22, who was eliminated in straight sets, with partials of 6/ 4, 6/3 and 6/4. Van Rijthoven is undefeated against the top 10, having beaten Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the title campaign at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.







The victory over Kecmanovic was Djokovic’s 24th straight on grass, equaling the third longest streak of the Open Era. He is now tied with Australia’s Rod Laver and is second only to Sweden’s Bjorn Borg, with 41 straight wins, and Federer, who leads the list with an incredible 65 straight wins. The Serbian’s last defeat on this floor was in 2018 in the Queen’s final.

Boasting a large advantage in duels with compatriots, ‘Nole’ won all five matches he had against Serbs in Grand Slam. Overall, he has 28 wins in 32 matches on the circuit and hasn’t lost to a tennis player from the same country since 2012, when he was surpassed by Janko Tipsarevic in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Madrid.

Right away, the number 1 seed in the tournament showed that he wouldn’t give his countryman much of a chance. Djokovic even faced a 0-40 in the third game, but saved the three break-points and kept the serve. On the other hand, Kecmanovic was far from having a good performance with the service, he won just six points (32% of use) and suffered three consecutive breaks to take a ‘tire’.

Djokovic’s streak lasted until the beginning of the second set, winning the first seven games of the dispute, until Kecmanovic finally managed to confirm a serve and won his first game. The Serbian number 30 in the world even balanced the actions a little more in the second half, saved a break-point in the second game and two in the sixth, but in the eighth he was once again overcome.

In the third set, the former leader and current third place in the ranking was dominant again, scored two more breaks and just didn’t win with more tranquility because he was broken the first time he served for the game, closing only on the second attempt. Djokovic scored nearly three times as many winners as Kecmanovic (36-13) and made fewer unforced errors (19-27).