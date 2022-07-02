Do you approve the management of Duilio Monteiro Alves at Corinthians so far? vote in polls

Corinthians has reached the end of its 18th month under the management of President Duilio Monteiro Alves, closing the sixth quarter of management. The representative assumed the most important position of the club on 4 January 2021.

With the club fighting to stay alive in the three remaining competitions of the season, the My Helm retakes the approval survey of the period in which the manager is in charge. The survey, it is worth remembering, has been carried out every three months since the beginning of the mandate.

In the last three months, Duilio Monteiro Alves saw the debut of two of his most recent signings: midfielder Maycon and right-back Rafael Ramos. In addition, he hit the arrival of center forward Yuri Alberto in the last week.

The arrival of Yuri Alberto, however, will cost Corinthians the departure of goalkeeper Ivan, one of the management’s signings for this year, and striker Gustavo Mantuan, who created the base that established himself as a starter.

Rafael Ramos, by the way, was the subject of a controversy in May, when he ended up accused by Edenilson of racial slur. Even before experts hired by the club exonerated Ramos, Duilio spoke about the case and asked that pre-judgments on what could have happened end.

In the period, Corinthians still tried to launch the #FutebolSemÓdio campaign, promoting a blackout in the club’s communication networks precisely on the weekend when an outbreak of flu affected the squad – Timão lost 3-0 to Dérbi in that period.

In administrative terms, the quarter was also the release of the balance sheet for the first year of management. According to the club’s figures, the debt was reduced and there was a small surplus in the period.

The most important event, however, was the approval by the board members of the agreement with Caixa for the payment of Neo Química Arena. After years of negotiation, interest begins to be paid in 2023 and installments in 2025 – learn more here.

