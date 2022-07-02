Doctors are accused of charging SUS patients in Varginha

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) signed Terms of Conduct Adjustment and Terms of Criminal and Civil Non-Persecution with three clinics and five doctors in Varginha, in the south of Minas, who charged patients from the Unified Health System (SUS) for performing surgeries. Investigations into the case began in 2018.

According to the MPMG, doctors will have to pay back all the money they got by charging for procedures that, by law, are free. In addition, they will have to pay R$ 169,250 to the Varginha Municipal Health Fund, for moral damages, and R$ 19,000 to the Special Fund of the Public Ministry.

One of the doctors will still have to perform 30 surgeries on SUS patients, without getting paid for the procedures. The professional will also have to pay the expenses that involve the performance of these surgeries, such as those related to instrumentators and anesthesiologists.

“The 6th Varginha Prosecutor’s Office also filed a Civil Action for Administrative Improbity Act against two doctors, incurred in article 12, I, of Law 8.429/92, which provides for the loss of assets or values ​​illicitly added to the patrimony, loss of function public, suspension of political rights for up to 14 years, payment of a civil fine equivalent to the value of the increase in assets and prohibition of contracting with the government or of receiving benefits or tax or credit incentives, directly or indirectly, even through a legal entity of the whichever is the majority partner, for a period not exceeding 14 years”, highlights the MPMG.

With regard to the criminal sphere, doctors were denounced for demanding and receiving an undue advantage. The prescribed penalty is from two to 12 years in prison.