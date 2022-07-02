Dollar has strong rise and closes at R$ 5.321, highest value in five months

The commercial dollar rose sharply today, rising 1.65%, and closed at R$5.321 —this is the highest closing value of the coin in five months, since February 4 (R$ 5,322). With the result, the dollar accumulated appreciation of 1.3% in the week, the fifth consecutive weekly advance.

Today’s increase was driven by external factors and also by the approval in the Senate yesterday of the PEC (Proposal to Amend the Constitution) of aid, which establishes a state of emergency to expand and create new social aid. The cost of the package, which will be outside the spending ceiling, reaches R$ 41.2 billion and will be valid until December 31 of this year, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will seek re-election. In addition to the PEC, the dollar also pulled a global trend of the currency’s advance.

In the foreign market, the perspective that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will continue with an aggressive stance in the fight against inflation, with interest rate hikes, was renewed this week.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 0.42%, after three consecutive falls, but closed below 100 thousand points, closing at 98,953.90. In the week, the Stock Exchange gained 0.29%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

PEC spends BRL 41.2 billion on aid

The PEC approved yesterday creates the truck voucher of R$ 1,000, increases the gas voucher to R$ 120 and the Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600, in addition to providing other benefits.

The vote on the proposal, which still has to go through the Chamber of Deputies, took place about 100 days before the October elections and is pointed out by critics as electoral, which worries investors.

“The directions of the fiscal situation in Brazil, added to the more challenging international scenario, have kept the dollar higher, the interest curve pressured and the stock market with negative dynamics”, wrote Dan Kawa, director of investments at TAG.

Despite being controversial, the measures were approved almost unanimously by the senators — only José Serra (PSDB-SP) was against the proposal in both voting rounds. He stated that the PEC is electoral and compromises the country’s public accounts. Lawyers heard by UOL say that the senators acted with an eye on the October elections.

Opposition says it cannot be against aid

For the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, the PEC is electoral opportunism, but there was no way to vote against it, as reported by UOL columnist Chico Alves.

“It’s a matter of electoral opportunism. Why only now? We didn’t vote against it because the proposal serves the most needy. Our opposition is Bolsonaro, not the poor”, says Lupi.

PT president Gleisi Hoffmann says it is “difficult to vote against benefits when the people are suffering”. “We criticize the PEC because it is an electoral emergency, that’s for sure. If they were concerned about the people, they would have already taken measures before”, says the PT president in Alves’ column.

Gleisi says he continues to consider the proposal “a horror”, but that in the face of the crisis anything helps. “For those who have no money, R$ 200 more in aid is something, but from a structural point of view, it doesn’t solve it, it’s not sustainable”, says the deputy.

Concerns about the global economy

The rise of the dollar in the world was widespread, surpassing 1% also in countries like Australia, Chile and Colombia.

Behind this move was the fear that the determination of the world’s main central banks to fight the rise in prices will damage global activity too much, and could push it into a recession. A sign of those fears was the sharp decline in US sovereign debt yields, which often fall at times of demand for security.

“Inflation will be much more resilient, forcing the Fed to keep financial conditions tight [juros altos] for a long time, even with the economy slowing down hard,” said Marcos Mollica, manager at Opportunity, in a Twitter post.

“This is going to be a break from the dynamics of the last decade, in which the Fed was pulling back in the grip of any economic hiccup. When the market turns to this page, we will have more pressure on stock markets and a strong dollar.”

*With Reuters