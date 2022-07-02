Dollar shows biggest monthly rise since 2020: What does it mean?

In the month of June, the dollar presented the biggest high in two years. Understand the reasons behind this appreciation.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

In the face of the turbulent economic scenario and the fear of an international recession, the dollar showed the highest monthly increase in two years and the Stock Exchange had its worst fall in two months. Last Thursday (30), the US currency rose 0.81%.

With the end of June, the dollar reached the mark of 10.03% increase, the highest monthly increase since March 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, when it presented a high of 15.92%.

Ibovespa down

Regarding the stock market, the atmosphere is also tense. B3’s Ibovespa closed at 98,542 points, down 1.08%. In the period of one month, the index fell 11.5%, the worst monthly performance since 2020. In the quarter, the stock market showed a loss of 17.88%, the highest in 2 years.

The reasons behind this reality are both internal and external. US stocks also dropped sharply in the last week, the indexes were the worst since 1970.

The instability of the international market is justified by the possible North American recession, after the Federal Reserve (FED, central bank) raised basic interest rates at the beginning of the month. Inflation in the world’s largest economy has reached its highest level since 1981.

In Brazil, investors are apprehensive about the Federal Government’s new proposals to increase the values ​​of Auxílio-Brasil and Vale-Gás, in addition to the creation of new benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

Factors that lead to the appreciation of the dollar

A number of factors influence the appreciation of the US currency. Check out the main ones.

High demand: This occurs when central banks, financial institutions and even investors need more dollars.

Exports and imports of raw materials and inputs: large imports of products generate a deficit and the dollar appreciates.

Interest rate increase by the Fed: investors become interested in bonds offered by the government, which increases international demand.

What is Ibovespa?

The Ibovespa acts as a performance indicator for the shares carried out on B3, in which the country’s stock market transactions take place. It is calculated by an average of the most traded shares on the stock exchange every 4 months.

When the index shows a certain increase, it means that companies have appreciated and that investors are more optimistic. On the contrary, when it shows a fall, it means that the market is more careful due to some event that directly impacts the financial scenario.

With 50 years of history, the Ibovespa is considered a reference for investments around the world.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com