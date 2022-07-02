Donatela is expelled from the hospital by Lara and humiliated in front of Flora: “Killer”

In The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Lara (Mariana Ximenes) will fall on the lip of Flora (Patricia Pillar) and will end up believing the lies told by the mother. In this way, the young woman will turn against Donatela (Claudia Raia).

In one of the scenes, mother and daughter are smiling in the hospital accompanying Pedro (Genézio de Barros). At the exact moment, Donatela will arrive at the place and see the two hugging. She will be very upset by the scene, but she will continue to go visit the man.

Revolted to see her foster father in a delicate condition, she will blame Flora. The ex-convict, in turn, will accuse the rich woman of forcing him to tell lies in exchange for money. They will exchange more barbs. Donatela will then pull Lara’s arm for them to leave the place together.

“Don’t touch me!!!”, Lara will scream. The young woman will call her mother a murderer and say that the facts speak for themselves. When Donatela, devastated, has an impulse to try to hug her, she calls her a murderer and orders the rich girl to leave. Flora will still ask her daughter to calm down.

“This woman killed my father!!! This woman ended her life, ended my family’s life, ended my life !!! ”, says Lara, completely disgusted with Donatela. It is worth remembering that the novel is authored by João Emanuel Carneiro, being a great success.