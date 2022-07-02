EA becomes a meme on the internet after posting a dubious message on Twitter

THE Electronic Arts became a meme after posting a rather dubious message on Twitter last night (30).

On the social network, the publisher made a publication that not only belittle single player games, but also gamers who prefer the single player experience. Reception of the message, of course, was not the best.

“It’s a 10, but only likes single player games,” EA wrote on its official Twitter profile.

They’re a 10 but they only like playing single-player games — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 30, 2022

Obviously, network users did not leave it cheap and criticized the game publisher a lot — and several prominent profiles of the gamer scene took the opportunity to release the verb. “It’s a 10 but blamed the launch of Battlefield 2042 on Halo Infinite,” wrote Tom Henderson, famous journalist and gaming industry insider.

They’re a 10 but they blame Battlefield 2042’s launch on Halo Infinite — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 1, 2022

Annapurna Interactive’s profile also responded to the post saying that “they should have left [essa mensagem] in the drafts”.

shoulda kept this in the drafts ?? — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) July 1, 2022

YouTuber and voice actor Yong Yea gave it a good nudge sarcastically calling Electronic Arts a “A-grade expert” while attaching several prints of games from the publisher poorly rated on the review aggregator Metacritic.

Ah yes EA, the foremost expert on 10s. pic.twitter.com/0GPOnmUEGj — YongYea (@YongYea) July 1, 2022

But biggest blow it was probably the one received with the message posted by Zach Mumbach, a former employee of Electronic Arts and Visceral Games. “This is the company that closed my studio and fired about 100 great devs because they were producing a single player game“, pointed out the developer on the social network.

Also, if you break game rating scores down to a 10 point scale most @and the games are a solid 6 or 7. Not because the developers are bad but because the corporation forces them to rush games out. EA corporate leadership wouldn’t know what a “10” looks like in terms of video games. — Zach Mumbach (@zachulon) July 1, 2022

“Furthermore, on a scale of zero to ten, the Most EA games are a 6 or 7“, continued the dev. “And it’s not because the developers are bad, but because the EA corporation forces them to rush the release of games,” Mumbach clarified. “EA’s corporate leadership wouldn’t know what a ’10’ is in terms of video games”, he concluded.

Today (1), in the beginning of the afternoon, the profile of Electronic Arts published a new message giving the arm to cheer, saying that the reviews “were deserved” since liking single player games would make people “grade 11”.

Roast well deserved. We’ll take this L cause playing single player games actually makes them an 11. https://t.co/PNg4FKOgfB — Electronic Arts (@EA) July 1, 2022

While the publication really deserved the negative reception, it’s important to point out that Electronic Arts still seems willing to make room for experiences for a player. After all, the publisher has titles like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, Star Wars Jedi: Survivora new Mass Effect and the remake of dead space in production.

The biggest “but” is the fact that the publisher itself is positioning itself in favor of microtransactions and prioritize games as services at the expense of single player experiences. Will it finally sink in?