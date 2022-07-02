Eleven States announce ICMS reduction after STF decision; see which

After the decision of São Paulo, Goiás and Espírito Santo, other governors confirm a reduction in the tax on fuel, energy and telecommunications

Eleven Brazilian states have already announced a reduction in the ICMS rate



After determining the Federal Court of Justice (STF), at least 11 Brazilian states have already announced a reduction in the tax rate ICMSthe Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services, in the sectors of fuels, energy and telecommunications. This Friday, the 1st, for example, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina made announcements of the reduction, which respects the law passed by the National Congress that imposes a ceiling of 17% or 18% for the tax in the three sectors covered. During the week, São Paulo, Goiás, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Sul had already made similar announcements.

In Minas Gerais, the measure was announced by Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) on social media. In the state, the ICMS rate was 31% for gasoline, 30% for electricity and 27% for telephone and internet services, and will rise to 18%. already in Rio de Janeiro, with one of the highest rates in the country, the tariff reached 32%. The reduction, according to Governor Cláudio Castro (PL), should lead to a reduction of R$ 3.9 billion in collection and, at the pumps, the price of a liter of gasoline should decrease by R$ 1.19 from Monday, 4. At the state of São Paulothe change was confirmed on Monday, 27, with a drop from 25% to 18% and in Holy Spirit the maximum rate is 17%, announced on Tuesday, 28.

In the southern region of the country, the reduction has already been announced by Santa Catarina, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul. This Friday, Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Júnior (PSD) confirmed a reduction in the ICMS tax rate on electricity, for example, from 29% to 18%, which will be the ceiling for taxes on gasoline and communication services. In Santa Catarina, Governor Carlos Moisés (PSC) signed a provisional measure (MP), valid for six months, also reducing the rate to 18%. already in Rio Grande do Sul, the ICMS rate reaches 17% for the three sectors. “Our government always works for the best for the gauchos. This is the spirit of the announced decision”, said Governor Ranolfo Vieira Júnior (PSDB).

In Goiás, the announcement of the rate reduction was made on Monday, 27, by Governor Ronaldo Caiado, being valid immediately. With the decision, the gasoline rate went from 30% to 17%. At the Federal District, Governor Ibaneis Rocha even stated that the Federal District was “prepared” for the change and was only awaiting the Supreme Court decision confirming the constitutionality of the approved law. However, so far there is no confirmation of the reduction. Still in the Midwest, the State of Mato Grosso do Sul is on the list of 12 federative units that have sued the STF against the law that limited the collection of the tax. The argument is that the change will impact revenue, putting sectors such as health and education at risk. In addition to Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco, Maranhão, Paraíba, Piauí, Bahia, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas, Ceará, Distrito Federal and Rio Grande do Sul, which has already announced the reduction, are also on the list.

In the Northeast, most governors are against the reduction of the ICMS rate. So far, the large northern river signaled that it will reduce the rate to 18%, in a decree to be published in the coming days with retroactive effect. The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), announced the reduction on the night of Friday, 1st. The expectation is that the governor João Azevêdo (PSB), from Paraíba, also sign a decree confirming the reduction this Friday, which should reduce gasoline by R$ 0.95. At the Tocantins, Governor Wanderlei Barbosa confirmed that the decrease should also happen, speaking during an interview with Palácio Araguaia, in Palmas. In the North, only Rondônia has already confirmed the reduction of the tax to the ceiling of 17.5%, while Roraima has been under a tax reduction on gasoline and alcohol since February, when it dropped from 25% to 17%.