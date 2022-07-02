Eliana makes a rare appearance with her children and makes a statement: “a blessing”

Eliana appears in a rare appearance with her children and declares herself: “A blessing in my life”

the presenter Eliana surprised by publishing a beautiful record of their children. She is the mother of four-year-old Manuella, the result of her current marriage with the TV director, Adriano Rico. The firstborn, little Arthur, 10 years old, is the result of an old relationship between the artist and the music producer. João Marcelo Boscoli.

The presenter is usually very discreet with her personal life and the clicks published by her on her social networks are rare. However, from time to time, she shares some family fun times.

Recently, Eliana accompanied a beautiful musical presentation and recorded some clicks with her children and husband. In the picture, the famous took advantage of the family gathering and took a selfie. In the caption, she even added some emojis from the heart, showing all your affection.

In another record, the presenter published a sequence of photos clinging with the puppies. The mother owl took advantage of the caption and explained the importance of speaking kind words to her children. In the pictures you can see the mother drooling over her babies. She even mentions how much the little ones are a blessing in her life.

In the publication, Eliana wrote: “Children also need words of affirmation. The affection for the little ones makes them feel loved, and when they grow up, they can reciprocate with the same dose of love they received in childhood”, she declared. In the comments, fans and famous friends of the artist left several loving messages.

Actor Júlio Rocha left some emojis with the face of heart. A fan told how he encourages his son: “I do this every day with my 2-year-old, who will turn 3 this month, he always asks for a blessing from his mother and gives me a scent”. Another netizen added: “Daily demonstrate how important and loved they are”. And a third made a point of praising the publication of the famous: “Maravilhosa”.

