End of the line? Six Flamengo players can sign pre-contract in the second half of 2022

Some athletes are among the holders of Dorival Júnior

Dorival Junior, Flamengo coach
Flamengo struggles to achieve regularity in the season. After a tumultuous first semester under the command of Paulo Sousa, the team is now led by Dorival Júnior.

However, due to the tight schedule, the new coach is unable to do much training with the squad. Therefore, he follows some patterns left by the former commander. In addition to having to make the team play ball, Dorival has another headache: the possibility of players leaving the Vulture’s Nest.

Flamengo has six important players at the end of their contract. The contract ends at the end of 2022. Only they can sign a pre-contract with any team. Even, depending on the situation, they can come to a mutual agreement to leave the Dearest.

Are they: Diego Alves, Diego Ribas, Rodinei, Vitinho, Filipe Luís and David Luiz. Of these, the situation of the “Diegos” is more forward-looking. The tendency is that the two players do not have their contract renewed at the end of the season.

Vitinho must stay

Striker Vitinho, hired in 2018, should remain at Flamengo. The club has already started contacting the player’s representatives, according to the Rio press, to extend the athlete’s bond.

