Environment Police to investigate pitbull attack that tore boy’s leg

The Environmental Protection Department (DPMA) will investigate the attack by a pit bull that tore the leg of 9-year-old boy Nicolas Paz Vieira Souza do Nascimento. The child was bitten last Monday while playing with his brother at the door of his house, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense. The specialist just waits for the victim to be discharged so that his mother, manicurist Roberta Paz de Souza, appears at the police station to give a statement. This is expected to happen by the beginning of next week.

Nicolas remains hospitalized at Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in downtown Rio. He underwent calf muscle reconstruction surgery last Wednesday, in a procedure that took about four hours. The doctors informed the family that the recovery is being positive, but that, as a precaution, they prefer to keep the boy in the unit for a while longer, in order to closely monitor the clinical evolution. According to the Municipal Health Department, “the patient’s health status remains stable”.

Around 7:30 pm, Nicolas and his brother were flying a kite on the street where they live when they noticed the dog approaching. As shown by images recorded by security cameras, Roberta’s children began to try to drive away the animal, which continued to accompany the two. The eldest then took the youngest in his arms to protect him, while he continued to try to get the pitbull to get away from them. The video shows that, at one point, the dog bites Nicolas’ left leg, and from then on, with the help of a neighbor who came home from work, everyone starts trying to get the pitbull to release the boy.

— Thank God that neighbor showed up, because if it wasn’t for him my boy could be dead. If you look at the video, the dog lets go and then comes back and keeps trying to catch it again,” says Roberta.

After the attack, Nicolas was rescued with the help of neighbors to an emergency room in Vilar dos Teles, in São João de Meriti, where he received the first treatment. Then the boy was transferred to two more hospitals, until he arrived at Souza Aguiar the next morning.

According to the family and neighbors, the pit bull first appeared in nearby streets on Sunday, the day before the attack. Since then, without a collar or any identification, he had been walking around the region. Residents believe that the owner abandoned the animal, which fled after biting Nicolas, in a vacant lot in the neighborhood.

“Someone has to do something, right? The authorities need to move, so that this doesn’t happen to other people – says the manicurist.

Even injured after being attacked, Nicolas found the strength to try to calm the mother, who, in her own words, “went into despair” when she noticed the condition of the child’s leg. Roberta reveals that her son endured the whole situation without even crying.

— When I saw my son like that, I was desperate and even a little shocked. I took him in my lap and just kept repeating how ugly his leg was. He was the one who calmed me down, asked me to calm down and said I was fine. I haven’t seen my son shed any tears. He didn’t cry until much later, when he saw his father in the hospital, admitting that he was afraid of losing his leg. My son was very strong – says the manicurist proudly.