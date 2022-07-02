ES has a new ICMS calculation to make fuel cheaper

The change was defined on Thursday night (30) and is already in effect. The information was confirmed by Governor Renato Casagrande, who, through social networks, reinforced that “in recent days the debates on these matters have been very intense.”

As Casagrande explained, the gasoline rate had already dropped from 27% to 17%. “Now, we confirm a reduction in the calculation base. With that, the forecast of reduction in the stations goes from R$ 0.36 to R$ 0.81 per liter of gasoline.”

After the readjustment, a liter of gasoline already touches R$ 8 in ES. Credit: Pexels

In the case of ethanol, whose ICMS rate was also cut by ten percentage points, the calculation base was frozen. As a result, the forecast for a reduction in service stations goes from R$ 0.38 to R$ 0.51 per liter of ethanol.

Regarding diesel, the governor highlighted: “A change was approved – we reduced the calculation base and maintained the rate of 12%, the lowest in Brazil. Thus, the forecast reduction in pumps is R$ 0.10 per liter of diesel.”

In a press conference in the early afternoon of this Friday (1st), the Secretary of State for Finance, Marcelo Altoé, explained that these changes in the calculation of ICMS levied on fuels are the result of changes in legislation and a decision by the Supreme Court. Federal Court (STF), which also applies to other Brazilian states.

He explains that, normally, the ICMS calculation base is the value of the goods sold to the final consumer, it is the value of the pump. In September 2021, Espírito Santo froze the tax base on fuels — a measure that was followed by the other states in November.

“In September, we took this value from the pump and froze it until yesterday (30). The fuel yesterday was at R$7.85 at the pump, unless I’m mistaken, and ours (taxation) was frozen at R$6.06. So we were already collecting ICMS on this lower calculation base. What the STF court decision determined is that we make the moving average for [tributar] fuels, that we take the average value over the last 60 months and apply the basis for calculating this value.”

The secretary explained, however, that these decisions do not affect ethanol, which was not the target of the law or the court decision. The calculation base will therefore remain frozen as it was.

The president of the National Committee of State and Federal District Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz), Décio Padilha, criticized the measure, which could cause losses estimated at R$32 billion to Brazilian states in 12 months.

For Espírito Santo, the loss of revenue from the reduction of ICMS over the next six months was estimated at R$ 1.14 billion, with R$ 265 million from the municipalities and R$ 876 million from the state cash. For the next year, the estimate is R$ 2.28 billion.

“ICMS is now tabulated. It is fixed and no longer connected to the market. What is the technical assessment of this? It’s a big mistake. You have given a structural solution to a cyclical inflation problem. A war that took the barrel of oil to US$ 120 dollars and an inflation that puts pressure on the price of the dollar. The tax has the function of regulating. And he has no more [essa função]”, reinforced Padilha.

He estimates that there will be impacts on the provision of services by the public authorities, including because the proposed compensation measures were vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro, but pointed out that a group of States filed a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) with the STF to try to reverse the decision.

