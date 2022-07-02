Exhibition Park has closed doors after public reaches 100,000 people

The gates of the Exhibition Park had to close two and a half hours ahead of schedule, on the night of this Friday (1st), after the public at the place exceeded the 100 thousand people mark. There, the festivities of São João da Bahia, promoted by the state government, follow. Among the attractions of the night are Papazzoni, Jeane Lima, Lincoln and Simone, who performs without her sister, Simaria, away from the stage. The night ends with Saia Rodada and Thiago Aquino. Singer Wesley Safadão will not perform, as he is also away from the stage due to health problems.

According to the Superintendence of Tourism Promotion of the State of Bahia (Bahiatursa), around 9 pm, all areas of the space were already full, which determined the closing of the gates at 9:30 pm. For security reasons the entry of more people is blocked.

Papazzoni and Jeane Lima already performed this Friday (1st) (Photo: Thiago Del Rey)

The last day of the party, Sunday (3), will have more than 12 hours of programming. Starting at 3pm, Estakazero takes the stage. In the sequence, the samba of Escandurras and Psirico. Afterwards, Flavio José’s traditional forró takes over. Luan Santana presents his countryman. Carlinhos Brown brings Afro Bahia to the program. Murilo Ruff does his show. Daniela Mercury is one of the great attractions of the night, which ends with Seu Maxixe and André and Mauro.

On Thursday (30) Pirilampo, Parangolé, Solange Almeida, Adelmario Coelho and Geraldo Azevedo performed. For the first time in the capital of Bahia, the champion of Big Brother Brasil 21, Juliette, took the stage. The day’s grid ended with Bruno and Denner and Calcinha Preta. See photos:

