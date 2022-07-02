Fábio jr scandalizes what he thinks, makes Cleo cry on TV and husband gets involved

Fábio Corrêa Ayrosa Galvão, better known as Fábio Jr, has returned to be among the most talked about topics of the moment in recent weeks. That’s because, those who follow the famous singer know that he is known for his beautiful voice, but also thanks to his way of being. However, this time, the musician shook the web by saying what he thinks about his daughter and former actress from Globe, Cleo.

It is no longer news to anyone that the heiress is one of the biggest phenomena in the world of artists due to her numerous works. However, it is not just her career that is highlighted, as her relationship with her father is also to be envied.

During a visit to Programa do Faustão, on Band, Cleo received a special message from her family member and was completely moved. On the occasion, the famous exposed everything that the former Globo actress thinks through a video and opened up the pride he feels in her.

“Filhota, you know how proud I am of you as an actress, as a singer and now as an executive producer,” began Fábio Jr. In the sequence, the artist declared his love for her. “I’m here to tell you I love you so much.”

The celebrity could not deal with the message from Fábio Jr. and went to tears in the Band and even joked about the situation.

“Losing my thug pose, making me cry in front of everyone,” Cleo said. In addition, the famous received another special statement: that of her husband, Leandro D’Lucca. “You are a special person, it is a pleasure to share my life with you”, assumed the businessman.