Fábio Porchat, Rede Globo comedian completes 39 springs and wins tribute from friends: “important day”

This Friday (01) is a very special date for Fábio Porchat, who turns 39. And to welcome the new cycle that begins in the life of the comedian, porchat was surprised with special tributes: friends from artist published congratulations to the actor through their social networks.

in your profile at Instagram, João Vicente de Castroactor and one of the creators of the humorous program ‘door of Funds‘shared a sequence of photos alongside the humorist and took advantage of the caption space to write about the admiration she feels for him: “If I know Fábio well, he’s praying right now that I don’t post anything on his birthday so he’ll lose the obligation to make textão on mine, so anger: your atheist prayer doesn’t work”joked the actor at the beginning of the caption.

The actor continued the tribute by describing the personality of porchat and your way of loving. “It took me a while to understand Fábio’s way of loving, because even to love Fábio it’s practical, without flourishes, he loves and ready or he doesn’t love and that’s it, without crisis, without giving up crooked talk, no time for anything that doesn’t matter, practical But you’ll never meet anyone as efficient at affection as he is, maybe he’s not touchy-feely, but he’s sure to be there when you need him and send you flowers when you have an important day.”he said.

And finally, he explained a little about the friendly relationship with Porchat: “It was strange, it took a while, but when we learned to love each other, we stuck to each other and never let go. We are friends, partners, brothers, confidants, support, we are important in each other’s lives. Fábio says that the key to success is surround yourself with people better than you, I learned and implanted in my life. I love you”finished.