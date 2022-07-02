Facebook owner warns of “fierce headwinds” and reduces hiring

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta

In May of this year, Meta, owner of Facebook, informed that it was temporarily suspending its hiring and that it would reduce the plan to expand its team with the arrival of new professionals, in particular, in the engineering team, the heart of any company of technology.

Two months later, the company is giving numbers to this retraction. According to audios of a weekly meeting of Meta’s leaders with employees obtained by the agency Reutersthe group will hire between 6,000 and 7,000 engineers in 2022, compared to an initial plan of 10,000 professionals.

The disheartening news was given by Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s founder and CEO. Among other justifications for this change of plans, he warned that the team must prepare for a “deep economic crisis”.

“If I had to bet, I would say that this could be one of the worst crises we’ve seen in recent history,” said Zuckerberg, at the meeting with the Meta team. Currently, the group has around 77,800 employees, of which 5,800 were hired in the first quarter of this year.

Zuckerberg also pointed out that the company was leaving certain positions unfilled and “raising the heat” to cut employees unable to meet more aggressive targets.

“Realistically, there are probably a lot of people in the company who shouldn’t be here,” he said. “Part of my hope in raising expectations and having more aggressive goals is the fact that I think some of you might decide that this is not the place for you and this self-selection is ok with me.”

The report of Reuters also cites an internal memo, in which Meta points out that it is preparing for a second semester of greater restriction, as it faces the pressures of the macroeconomic scenario and the impacts of privacy policies on its ads.

On this last front, one of the measures that brought more damage to the company was the update of Apple’s privacy rules, adopted in 2021. The company started to require that applications have explicit permission from iPhone and iPad users so that their data can be used in practices such as ad targeting, in this case, the “soul of the business” of Meta.

In the memo in question, Chris Cox, chief product officer, says the company must “prioritize more relentlessly” and “operate with leaner, better-executed teams.

“I have to point out that we are in serious times here and the headwinds are fierce. We need to run flawlessly in a slower-growing environment where teams shouldn’t expect massive influxes of new engineers and budgets.”

In addition to the macroeconomic scenario and the impacts of changes in data privacy, such headwinds for the Meta include the heavy, but uncertain, expensive and long-term bet on returning a good part of its resources in the transition to the metaverse.

Another point of attention, this one in the short-term horizon for the operation, involves the advancement of competitors such as TikTok, an application that has consolidated itself as the favorite among many younger users.

As a reflection of this tougher context, in the fourth quarter of 2021, Facebook recorded the first loss of active daily users in its history. In the period, this base retreated from 1.93 billion people, in the previous quarter, to 1.29 billion.

This negative mark caused Meta to lose, following the release of the balance sheet, US$ 237.2 billion in market value in just one day.

On Friday morning, the company’s shares were trading at $157.96 at the opening of trading on Nasdaq, down 2.04%. In 2022, the company’s shares, valued at US$ 427 billion, accumulate a fall of 53%.