Facebook warns employees of ‘headwinds’ and slow growth – Link

Meta predicts difficult times ahead

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has warned employees that the company will face “tough times” and that “headwinds are fierce.” The information is from an internal communication distributed to employees and reported by the Reuters on Wednesday, 30, and released in full by the American website The Verge.

The note, signed by Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, outlines investment priorities for the second half of 2022 and directs employees to prioritize “more relentlessly” and operate “leaner teams.” “We need to run flawlessly in a slower-growing environment where teams shouldn’t expect massive influxes of new engineers and budgets,” Cox wrote.

The director highlighted six priority areas for investment in the second half of the year. These include metaverse products, artificial intelligence, monetization, and meeting new privacy requirements. One of the company’s bets is to monetize Reels, a short video format similar to TikTok, “as soon as possible”.

Technology sector slows down

Privacy changes affecting Meta advertising and the macroeconomic situation are the biggest revenue challenges, says Cox in the memo. In May, Meta had already frozen team signings. In the last quarter, the company recorded the slowest growth in 10 years.

The giant, however, is not alone. The global rise in interest rates, the Ukraine war and the post-covid recovery moment have been presenting difficulties for the technology sector, which ended up with less investor money available.

Netflix, for example, laid off 450 people in 2022 — 150 in May and 300 in June. The company also saw its subscriber numbers drop for the first time in 11 years. The drop of 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022 was a result of the Ukraine war, which led the platform to suspend its service in Russia.

In Brazil, startups are also feeling the impacts of the economic slowdown. Companies like Mercado Bitcoin, Zak, Sami, QuintoAndar, LivUp, Loft, Facily, Olist, Kavak, Vtex and Sanar have made staff cuts in the last two months.