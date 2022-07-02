Factory detects salmonella, but says product does not reach the customer | Economy

Playback: ACity ON Belgian chocolate factory detects salmonella

The Swiss company Barry Callebaut, one of the largest in the world in the chocolate segment, announced this Thursday (30) that experts have detected the presence of salmonella in the largest of its factories in Belgium, located in Wieze, a manufacturing unit northeast of Brussels. In a statement, the company says that the shipment did not reach the consumer.

“Based on an internal investigation, Barry Callebaut confirms that no chocolate products affected by the salmonella-positive production batch in Wieze, Belgium, have been distributed,” the company explained in a statement.

A company spokesperson told AFP that “most of the contaminated products are still at the Wieze factory”, and a small amount with our customers. The company has already contacted 73 customers to ensure “that there is no contamination of consumers”.

The Barry Callebaut group supplies cocoa and chocolate-based preparations to several companies in the food sector and, in particular, to major brands in the chocolate sector, such as Hershey, Mondelez and Nestlé.

In the 2021/2022 balance sheet, the company sold 2.2 million tons. The food giant’s headquarters are in Zurich, Switzerland. In all, there are 60 production units around the world and 13,000 employees.