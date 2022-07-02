Famous scandalizes and detonates the size of Danilo Gentili’s bag live

+Claudia Raia is irritated by the name related to Alexandre Frota and exposes colleagues: “He lost his virginity”

Luiza Ambiel participated in Danilo Gentili’s arraiá, where they made a kind of ‘Banheira do Gugu’, but in the mold of a June festival.

After finishing the picture with Junior Viana, Danilo Gentili left the moment for Luiza Ambiel to publicize her social networks to support her work, she started saying that instagram is harming her dissemination:

“Hi guys, follow me there, instagram is bugging me, taking away my followers, dude is awesome”, started it, then Danilo Gentili interrupted it:

“Instagram is doing this to everyone, Facebook put me on a blacklist, it keeps pretending not to but it has been since 2014”.

Then she added: “But I’m very well-behaved, so they say: ‘we took your video down because of this’, but I didn’t say anything. So guys if you can follow me, @luizaambieloficial, give that strength even there, we thank you “.

BAG PLAY

After Junior Viana commented that he would follow Luiza Ambiel, Danilo Gentili joked: “Look at that bastard, I’ll never touch this guy’s sack again”.

So, Luiza Ambiel decided to comment on a situation that made Danilo Gentili extremely embarrassed, about once she made the bathtub with him and at the request of the audience, she decided to take his bag:

“I once made the bathtub with him [Danilo Gentili] here, remember, Diguinho?, and the girls, the audience kept asking me to take the… right, to see if it was small, the girls said: ‘Luiza, take it, take it, tell us if it’s small, then I had to take it, the girls here are in charge”.

But, to the public’s surprise, Luiza Ambiel did not comment on the size of the presenter’s ‘package’.