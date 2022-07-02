Fernanda Vasconcellos leaves maternity and poses with her newborn

The couple of actors Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis left maternity with the baby

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos and her husband, the actor Cassio Reis, posed for photos leaving the maternity ward. In the clicks, the dads appear proud with their newborn son in their arms. The artists have been together for almost ten years.

The baby is the first child of the famous and the second of the actor. Cassio was married to actress Danielle Winits. From this old relationship, her firstborn was born. The boy, Noah, is currently 14 years old.

On social media, dads do not hide their enchantment with the baby. Little Romeo came into the world last Tuesday (28). Fernanda Vasconcellos and her husband did not reveal further details about the birth, but it seems that he was born by cesarean section.

In a beautiful click, the actor posed with the youngest in his lap. Father and son were in the maternity ward where the baby was born, in São Paulo. “A love called Romeo”, declared the artist as he held the little one in his arms in the luxurious room of the place.

Actress Camila Rodrigues soon praised: “Congratulations daddy. Delicious”. Silvia Pfeifer melted: “Darling! How wonderful! Congratulations! Happiness! Lots of health and joy.” A fan defined: “Magical this moment”. Another wished: “God’s blessings to the whole beautiful family!”.

A follower assured: “Congratulations to the couple, what a beautiful moment! Fernanda, you carried it for 9 months, but Dad’s face came.” Another celebrated: “How beautiful! It was born. Best wishes and good health to little Romeo.” And yet another said: “A little package of love, congratulations to you and health to the baby and to you too”.

This Friday (01), little Romeo has gone home with his dads. The artists took advantage of the maternity leave to make those beautiful photos that are immortalized in family albums.

Mom posed all smiles for the photographers who were on duty at the scene. Fernanda Vasconcellos wore a very comfortable blue outfit. The baby was in the famous’s lap and was covered by a beautiful white blanket. This was even the color chosen for the boy’s maternity outfit.

“Romeo must be beautiful. For sure, he will also be charismatic like his parents!”, bet one netizen. Another was astonished: “Very nice face of a mother coming out of the maternity hospital, nothing artificial. Congratulations, beauty.” Another soon agreed: “Looking like a mother already”.

