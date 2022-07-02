Ferrari 296 GTB of 830 hp arrives in Brazil; see the review

Last Thursday (30), Ferrari officially presented the 296 GTB at its dealership in São Paulo.

The two-seater sports car introduces a new 663 hp 3.0-liter V6 engine, along with an additional 122 kW (167 hp) electric motor.

Combined, they deliver 830 horsepower and 740 Nm (75.45 kgfm) of torque. The transmission has an 8-speed dual clutch gearbox. With this, the 296 GTB accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and reaches 330 km/h.

The sports car’s plug-in hybrid system (PHEV) guarantees a range of 25 km in all-electric mode.

The 296 GTB, like the SF90 Stradale, will also be available with the Assetto Fiorano package for better performance thanks to reduced weight and aerodynamic modifications.

Although the model is on pre-sale, it only arrives in December.

+ Ferrari confirms that 80% of its vehicles will be electrified by 2030

+ Porsche Carrera GT gets paint from the Ferrari catalog

+ Ferrari asks for reimbursement of R$ 50 thousand to a beauty salon in Brazil

+ With 664 horsepower, prepared Ferrari Testarossa 1988 is for sale

+ Ferrari Roma wins ‘Japanese’ version; watch and see how it turned out

See below Marco Pascali’s full review with translation and editing by Flávio Silveira:

As I turn off the engine, stepping out of this new Ferrari, I ask what will happen now. What can the brand do after this berlinetta? What else will Maranello surprise us with when the time comes to evolve this little masterpiece that is the 296 GTB?

I want to make it clear, from now on, that, analyzing the hybrid engine of 830 hp, there is no similar solution: here we find the spirit (the 663 hp V6), the readiness (guaranteed by the 167 hp of the electric motor-generator, or MGU- K, positioned between the 2,992 cm3 engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission) and unprecedented performance.

We could argue for hours about the glorious sound of the 458’s naturally aspirated V8, which would now be illegal in many countries; or on the surreal thrust of a twin-turbo V8 like that of its naturally aspirated predecessor.

But the fact is that the new 3.0 V6 biturbo revs so “high” (up to 8,500 rpm) that the higher notes from the running cylinders give it a race-car feel: it’s a big “V”, considering that, with the millecinque V6, the Ferrari 156 won the 1961 Formula 1 championship, and in 1958 the 246 led Mike Hawthorn to the title. Not to mention the 126 turbo, always 1.5 (from 126 C and CK from 1981 to C2 from 1982).

This is a useful technical solution, as it helps to lower the center of gravity (15 mm of height is saved with this powertrain, compared to its equivalent in the F8 Tributo), making the car respond better to throttle commands.

The 120° angle between the cylinder banks is not the only reference from the 296 GTB of the past. There is also the short wheelbase, a detail that Ferrari has always called SWB (short wheelbase, which emphasized the agility of the 1959 Ferrari 250); there are also flying buttresses (a tribute to another 250, the one from Le Mans in 1963) and the “hidden” spoiler in the rear window that recalls the 1973 512 BB.

The cabin of the 296 GTB is very livable, and there is no shortage of places to store objects. Leather, good workmanship and fabrics give a feeling of value. The photo shows the Assetto Fiorano, with carbon door panels and four-point belts. Below, the digital dashboard, the plug-in hybrid system socket and the passenger monitor, from which it is possible to assess performance and itineraries

In short, it is a small Ferrari, because we are talking about the smallest model in the line, and with the fewest cylinders, but small it is not. It was made from the many studies on saloons – two-seater coupes with a rear window inclined at approximately 45° with the horizontal plane, ending abruptly in a vertical cut – that preceded it.

The 296 GTB accelerates in a way that doesn’t allow us to hold back a smile – it reaches 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, and to reach 200 km/h it takes an astonishing 7.9 seconds. It brakes well and the controls, in general, respond with weight worthy of the best fine tuning expressed by Ferrari (the braking system is equipped with ABS derived from motorsport, as is the steering).

Plus, there’s a lot of great news that comes to you as soon as you sit in the driver’s seat. For example, the beautiful frontal visibility: this, combined with good care with usability (the trunk is not so small), makes us imagine a car for everyday use – for a privileged few, of course, as the price starts at €275,500 (R$1.4 million in Europe). For this, there is no lack of parking cameras, visible on the digital dashboard inherited from the SF90 (as well as the steering wheel and the gearshift rail).

sensational agility

The 296 GTB has five driving modes, which are selected via the Manettino on the steering wheel (detail above) and combined with four that govern the intervention logic of the electrical system, from Full Electric to Qualify, to give everything on the track, with all the available power.

The corners are done precisely and consistently, with the rear end that can’t wait to do whatever you want, including oversteer. There is no “second time” in cornering – the feeling that when the front end is entered into the turn, the body tends to lean against the outer front wheel. It feels like the rear is self-steering, and it feels like a car designed from the ground up to behave that way.

The handling of the Ferrari 296 GTB is enlightening and very rich: both in the “regular” version and in the Assetto Fiorano, the variant designed for those who want to make the most of the 296 GTB on the tracks (prices from €307,500).

It has tight suspension (analog, with specifically calibrated springs and Multimatic rather than electronically controlled dampers), lighter weight thanks to the use of carbon (12 kilos saved on the door panels alone) and, generally speaking, performance as a top priority, and not comfort.

The plug-in hybrid system: joint work

The 296 GTB’s engine is equipped with a wide V, at 120°, where the two turbos are contained: smaller and with reduced inertia compared to those used previously in the V8 engine, they spin very high, up to 180,000 rpm (increase of supercharging: +24%).

This, combined with the adoption of an injection system with a pressure of 350 bar, allowed to obtain a specific power of 221 hp/litre. Among the advantages of the solution are lightness (-30 kg compared to a turbo V8), low center of gravity and compact size.

So it was possible to accommodate the hybrid part keeping the wheelbase at 2,600 mm, 50 less than in the F8 Tributo. Below the V6, connected by a coupling/decoupling system, is the electric motor-generator (MGU-K) with axial flow: it delivers up to 167 hp, with a maximum torque of 315 Nm.

A 7.45 kWh lithium-ion battery operates at a voltage of 330V. The battery can guarantee a peak power of more than 150 kW (204 hp) and guarantees an electrical range of about 25 kilometers. The total power of the system is 830 hp.

Ferrari 296 GTB

price in Europe BRL 1,400,000 (€275,500)

Price in Brazil (estimated) BRL 4,500,000

Engines: center-rear, six-cylinder V 3.0, 24V, direct injection, biturbo + front electric motor Displacement: 2992 cm3

Fuel: gasoline + battery (parallel hybrid, pluggable)

Power: 663 hp at 8000 rpm + 167 hp = 830 hp at 8000 rpm

Torque: undisclosed + 315 Nm = 740 Nm at 6,250 rpm

Exchange: sequential automatic, eight-speed, rear

Direction: electric

Suspensions: double quadrilateral (d), multi-link

MORE ON THE MOTOR SHOW:

+ British GP: see schedules and where to watch the race at Silverstone

+ Mandatory annual vehicle licensing starts tomorrow (1st) in SP

+ Electric Car Comparison: Peugeot e-208 GT vs. Mini Cooper SE vs. Fiat 500e vs. Renault Zoe

+ BMW elects the 10 most iconic cars in the M division; see the list

+ Diesel price increases by 10% at pumps in June and surpasses gasoline

+ Rating: Audi Q5 enters the age of electrification; check how it is

+ Purchase of the Year 2023/compact SUV: Hyundai Creta

+ Rating: Honda City 2022 wants to be new Civic, but is not

+ Is subscription car worth it? Check out a complete guide with prices, advantages and disadvantages