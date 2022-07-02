FGTS Anniversary Loot starts this Friday: who gets it?

The worker who has funds in the FGTS accounts, who was born in July, has the option of withdrawing an amount through the birthday withdrawal. Know more!

The worker who has resources in the accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), and who was born in July, can now count on the option of withdrawing an amount through the birthday withdrawal.

However, the worker who opts for the birthday withdrawal will not have the right to withdraw the full amount of the FGTS if he is fired for just cause. Therefore, the citizen will only be able to withdraw the 40% of the termination fine.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

A worker born in July will be able to withdraw from the 1st working day of the month until the last working day of the second following month. That way, people born this month have until September 30th to withdraw their birthday loot.

Birthday month period to withdraw January 01/03 to 03/31 February 02/01 to 04/29 March 03/02 to 05/31 April 01/04 to 30/06 May 05/02 to 07/29 June 01/06 to 31/08 July 01/07 to 30/09 August 08/01 to 10/31 September 9/1 to 11/30 October 10/03 to 12/30 November 11/01 to 01/31/2023 December 12/01 to 02/28/2023 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

What amount can I withdraw on the birthday withdrawal?

The amount that can be withdrawn varies between 50% and 5% of the FGTS, according to the account balance, in addition to the additional installment, calculated as follows:

FGTS balance Percentage you can withdraw additional installment up to BRL 500.00 50% of the balance amount – BRL 500.00 to BRL 1,000.00 40% of the balance amount BRL 50.00 BRL 1,001.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% of the balance amount BRL 150.00 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% of the balance amount BRL 650.00 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% of the balance amount BRL 1,150.00 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% of the balance amount BRL 1,900.00 more than BRL 20,000.00 5% of the balance amount BRL 2,900.00 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

How to opt for the FGTS Anniversary Saque?

The change to the Anniversary Withdrawal is not mandatory, those who do not opt ​​for this system will continue with the Withdrawal-Termination.

In short, to choose the Saque-Aniversário, the worker will have the option of accessing the FGTS app (available for Android or iOS) or on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, the choice can also be made through the Internet Banking of Cashier or branches.

I don’t want the birthday loot anymore, what should I do?

If the worker opts for the anniversary withdrawal and decides to return to the withdrawal-termination modality, he will only be able to make the change after 24 months.

