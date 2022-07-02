FGTS withdrawal of up to R$ 3.9 thousand is released; can you receive?

a new round of FGTS withdrawals (Service Time Guarantee Fund) is available in July, and joins with another that remains active. Citizens have the opportunity to withdraw up to BRL 3,900, according to the amount accumulated in their linked accounts.

In recent months, the FGTS has been used by millions of Brazilians to pay overdue bills. The situation is not ideal, but it is still the solution found by many to live with more dignity.

To have access to the aforementioned amount, the interested party must opt ​​for two different modalities: the extraordinary withdrawal and the birthday withdrawal. Understand how it works and know who can achieve this value.

Extraordinary FGTS Withdrawal

Authorized in March, the round allows each worker to withdraw up to R$1,000 from their active (current employment) or inactive (former employment) accounts of the guarantee fund. It is not necessary to request the money, which has already been deposited in digital savings accounts created in the Caixa Tem app.

Although the deposits have been closed, the deadline to redeem the money is until December 29, 2022. After that date, the funds return to the accounts where they came from.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

The other option to access the FGTS balance now is to opt for the birthday withdrawal. The modality allows the annual redemption, always in the month of the worker’s birth, of part of the amount available in their fund accounts.

Those interested in joining can make the change on the FGTS website or application, or at a Caixa branch. It is worth noting that the migration is only valid in the same year when carried out until the last working day of the worker’s birthday month.

The amount of the withdrawal depends on the balance range in which the citizen falls. In addition to a percentage of this amount, he can receive an additional installment of up to BRL 2,900. Check the FGTS birthday withdrawal table: