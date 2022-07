FIG 2022 will have metal night, with Sepultura. See date and attractions

the 30th Garanhuns Winter Festival will feature the return of a night dedicated to metal at the Master Dominguinhos Stagethe main hub of the event – which will take place between the 15th and 31st of July.

In day July 27 (a Wednesday), the program will feature shows from crush band (8 pm), dead fish (9 pm) and 10:30 pm (Grave). O FIG had the “metal night” in editions of the past decade, being in 2009 the first time – with Hamma, Subinfected, Rabujos and Decomposed God.

THE crush band is from Ceará and bets on lyrics that address diverse themes such as human fragility, manipulation of society by the media, political and social injustices.

dead fishwhich is also confirmed at WeHoo Festival (September 17), is one of the main melodic hardcore bands in Brazil, currently composed of Rodrigo Lima (vocals), Marcos Melloni (drums) and Ricardo Mastria (guitar).

Grave no introductions. The group’s last time in Pernambuco it was in 2016, with a show at Baile Perfumado, within a series of shows with Lobão. The band will perform at Rock in Rio on September 2nd.

Check out the FIG schedule on July 27:

POPULAR CULTURE STAGE

11am – PIFE BAND AND ZABUMBA SÃO SEBASTIÃO

12:00 – GOLDEN LEMON OX

3:00 PM – PAINTED SEAHORSE BOI

4pm – ZECA CIRANDEIRO

17:00 – TROÇA CARIRI OLINDENSE

6pm – DONA GLORINHA DO COCO

MASTER STAGE DOMINGUINHOS

8pm – CRUSH BAND

9pm – DEAD FISH

22:30 – GRAVE

SOUND STAGE IN THE RURAL

6pm – DAMIÃO CARLOS

18:00 – BELL PUÃ

19:20 – UANA

20:40 – NATASCHA FALCÃO

STATION STAGE

6pm – JOÃO FÉNIX – BLOOD DROPS

POP STAGE

5pm – CONTRACT TIME

6pm – AFROITO

7pm – JÁDER

20:20 – MAJUR – OJUNIFÉ

FORRO STAGE

10pm – NANDO AZEVEDO

11pm – MARINE BIA

0H – CEZZINHA

INSTRUMENTAL STAGE

5pm – DON ANGELO MONGIOVI TRIO

6pm – DANDA AND ITS GOLDEN REGIONAL

7pm – MAESTRO ADEMIR ARAÚJO

8pm – LUI COIMBRA – FLOWER WHEEL

GONZAGA SPACE

2pm – IMPERIAL REISADO

3pm – MARACATU LEÃO FORMOSO DE NAZARÉ DA MATA

CINE ELDORADO

10:30 am – TARSILINHA, THE FILM, BY CÉLIA CATUNDA

SESC – CINEMA

7pm – 1st ANIMATION BEYOND SHOW: PE EDITION (5 FILMS)

1. WE ARE ALIVE, FROM THE FICTIONALIZE COLLECTIVE

2. VIDEO CLIP BY KAÊ, MIRROR MINE, MADE BY KADU XUCURU

3. FILE EXERCISE, BY ABINIEL JOÃO NASCIMENTO

4.BARDO DO SONHO, BY LETÍCIA BARROS

5. WHEN THE RAIN COMES?, BY JEFFERSON BATISTA

6. BIA DESENHA, BY KALOR PACHECO AND NECO TABOSA

SQUARE OF THE WORD

10 am – STORY TELLING | THE INVASION OF THE GIANT BABY, WITH

RAKEL MARQUES (PE)

13:00 – SEDUC ACTIVITIES (EDUCATION SECRETARIAT)

2:00 pm – GRE (REGIONAL EDUCATION MANAGEMENT) ACTIVITIES

3pm – CLASSROOM-SARAU | TRANSCRIPTIONS OF TERRITORIES IN LITERATURE –

MULTIPLE SINGULARITY CEARÁ – PERNAMBUCO, WITH THIAGO

MEDEIROS (PE)

4:00 PM – TIME RESERVED FOR SESC

5pm – DEBATE | OCCUPY FIG – YEAR 2, THIAGO CORRÊA (PE) LEO CONVERSA

FALCÃO (PE) AND JOÃO PAULO PARISIO (PE)

6pm – DEBATE | WHERE WORDS ARE BORN, WITH STEFANNI MARION (SP)

7pm – DEBATE | SESC LITERATURE AWARD, WITH MÁRIO RODRIGUES

(PE) AND DIOGO MONTEIRO (PE)

20H – RECITAL | SAND FOR GEARS, WITH ALLAN JONNES (SE)

INDIA MORENA CIRCUS CANVAS

5pm – POLIGRAN WANTING TO APPEAR POLIGRAN CIRCUS (PE)

4pm – LALAIÁ CARAVANA TAPIOCA (SP)

ADULT THEATER

20H – I EXIST!

ALTERNATIVE THEATER

7pm – SHE

DANCE – SESC (DANCE ROOM)

5:00 PM – COMPASSES CIA. OF DANCES

DANCE – SESC (EXTERNAL AREA/STREET)

5PM DOUBLE COMIC BROWN AND TAW

SESC NO FIG

POETRY GUARD | THE POETRY OF CAROLINA MARIA DE JESUS ​​AND CONCEIÇÃO

EVARIST

DECLAMATORS: CENTER OF LITERATURE AND GROUP STUDIES

WORLD OF SCENIC EXPERIMENTS OF THE CPC.

10 am – MAGANO NEIGHBORHOOD

15:00 – SQUARE OF THE WORD

PHOTOGRAPHY

HOUSE GALLERY SHED:

4pm to 10pm – PHOTO EXHIBITION “ORIXÁS, MASTERS AND LEAVES”

GOLDEN EUCLIDES PARK:

– PHOTOGRAPHIC CLOTHES EXHIBITION

– PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION BLACK NORTHEAST

CRAFTSMANSHIP

ARTS AND BUSINESS WAREHOUSE

CASTAINHO POLO

2 PM – GROUP AFRO ESTRELA (QUILOMBO ESTRELA)

3pm – FETXHA INDIGENOUS GROUP

DESIGN AND FASHION

GALLERY SHED HOUSE

07/22 TO 07/31 – SHOW TYPOGRAPHIC EXPERIMENT

07/23 TO 07/31 – LICK MUSIC – THE IMAGE OF THE AUTHOR MUSIC

PERNAMBUCANA (2nd EDITION)

07/24 TO 07/31 – THINK COLLECTION – LAUNCH EXHIBITION OF

COMMEMORATIVE COLLECTION TO THE BRAND’S 10 YEARS + CONVERSATION WHEEL

07/25 TO 07/31 – EXHIBITION THEY WHO SPEAK: WHAT STANDARD IS THIS?

07/26 TO 07/31 – URBAN TEXTURES

07/27 TO 07/31 – EXHIBITION WHEEL

DECENTRALIZED ACTIONS

07/25 to 07/29

DISTRICT OF GARANHUNS/PE – IRATAMA, MIRACICA, SÃO PEDRO

PATHS – CIRKOMBI – AFOGADOS DA INGAZEIRA (PE)

WHEEL – RAPHA SANTACRUZ PRODUCTIONS ARTISTIC/PE

NEWS TO WRAP FISH – CIRCUS NAVIGADOR/SP

QUILOMBO CASTAINHO

XULÉ A LA CARTE

TRUPE ARLEQUIN DE CIRCUS THEATER

MUNICIPALITY OF CAETÉS

BAFAFÁ – CIRCUS MUAMBA

DECENTRALIZED PROGRAMMING – DISTRICTS

3:00 PM – WHITE URSO CANGAÇA DE SÃO LOURENÇO DA MATA

4pm – BACAMARTEIROS MANDACARU DE ABREU E LIMA