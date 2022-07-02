Find out what Maiara did to overcome her most recent breakup with Fernando

Over three years of relationship, between comings and goings, the most recent separation between Maiara and Fernando Zor was the most peaceful of all. The “new” end point – the 10th – took place peacefully, without turmoil, very different from previous times. The LeoDias column found that going to therapy was crucial for the country woman not to expose the subject on social networks, as has happened in the past.

Maiara has been following up since long before Marília Mendonça’s death, and this intensified after the tragedy. The process was fundamental to the singer’s stability. It is a treatment that she does not give up, which made her recover in the face of several issues that surround her.

The report found that this term is what Maiara is more “standing”, more whole, more focused. The subject of psychological counseling, by the way, had already been commented on by her in one of her most recent interviews with the head of this column.

Our team also found out that the couple would not see each other until July 12, due to the intense schedule of shows that they must fulfill with their respective duos. The end, in the early hours of Thursday (30/6), did not impact the artist as much as at other times.

As previously reported in this space, as soon as she learned of Fernando’s intention to end their ties, the sertaneja continued with her routine. “She didn’t cry, she kept silent, later commented on what had happened and kept to her work routine”, reported a close friend.

The column, which has always rooted for the love of Maiara and Fernando, hopes for the good of both, together or apart.

