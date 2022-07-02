Find out where to watch the Brasileirão LIVE

Credit: Disclosure

In the game that ends Saturday (2) of the 15th round of the Brasileirão Serie A, Palmeiras enters the field at Allianz Parque to try to overcome Athletico Paranaense in Felipão’s reunion with Verdão. The duel will be held from 9 pm Brasília time with live broadcast from SporTV and Premiere.

Palmeiras seeks their 14th match unbeaten in the Brasileirão

Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira is 13 games unbeaten in the Brasileirão and ended up winning an extremely safe victory against Cerro Porteño by 3 to 0. With 29 points conquered, the alviverde team seeks to maintain the strong rhythm in the Brasileirão and try to expand the advantage in the leadership. Jorge and Jailson continue as embezzlers.

Atheltico tries to reduce the gap to two points

Meanwhile, Athletico Paranaense arrives confident after the 2-1 victory against Libertad in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. With a mixed team, coach Felipão seeks to surprise alviverde to try to reduce the small difference in the leaderboard and definitively return to the fight for the championship title.

DATASHEET

PALMEIRAS x ATHLETIC

Date: 07/02/2022, 21:00

Stadium: Allianz Parque

where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu. Gustavo Scarpa and Ron.

athletic: Bento, Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nicolás Hernández, Abner, Hugo Moura, Vitor Bueno, Erick, Pedrinho, Vitor Roque and Rômulo.