First suspected case of monkeypox is recorded in Amazonas

Manaus/AM – The Foundation of Tropical Medicine of Manaus reported this Friday (1) that it treated a patient with a clinical diagnosis compatible with Monkeypox disease. Biological material from the patient was collected for further examinations, with no conclusive result yet and the case is under investigation.

The young patient, without comorbidities, was treated and notified by the epidemiological surveillance system and the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) and is still undergoing clinical follow-up and epidemiological surveillance, in home isolation, with a scheduled return for care. and new exams. People who had contact with the patient are also being investigated.

Symptoms

The main symptoms include: headache, back pain, muscle aches, fever, exhaustion, chills and swollen glands. Within 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, the patient develops lesions, rashes begin to appear on the face and spread to other parts of the body.

Take cover

Hand hygiene, the use of masks and social distancing are the guidelines reinforced by the National Health Surveillance Agency to prevent the spread of the disease, which also help protect against Covid-19.