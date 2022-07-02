Fluminense lineup: Diniz tests formation with Martinelli and Matheus Martins | fluminense

Without two players from the team he had been using as a starter, coach Fernando Diniz performed this Friday the last test before the match against Corinthians, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Maracanã. For the spot in midfield, Martinelli was tested in place of Nonato, suspended, while Matheus Martins was placed in place of Luiz Henrique, now a Betis-ESP player.
Matheus Martins at Fluminense training this Friday — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense
Arias and Ganso, who felt a muscle discomfort in the last game, trained normally throughout the week and do not worry the coach.
With that, the probable lineup of Fluminense is: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.
Fernando Diniz’s team had the week free for training and this Friday morning performed its last activity before the game with Corinthians. The teams face each other on Saturday, at 16:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. With 21 points, Tricolor is in sixth place in the Brasileirão.
