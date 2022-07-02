Fluminense lineup: Diniz tests formation with Martinelli and Matheus Martins | fluminense

Without two players from the team he had been using as a starter, coach Fernando Diniz performed this Friday the last test before the match against Corinthians, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Maracanã. For the spot in midfield, Martinelli was tested in place of Nonato, suspended, while Matheus Martins was placed in place of Luiz Henrique, now a Betis-ESP player.