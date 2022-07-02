Fluminense x Corinthians: more than 40 thousand tickets sold | fluminense

Packed after three consecutive victories, Fluminense returns to the field next Saturday, when they receive Corinthians at 16:30 (Brasilia time) at Maracanã, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. As of Friday night, more than 40,000 tickets have been sold. The South and Lower East sectors are already sold out. Marketing continues on the internet and in physical outlets. Tickets cost from R$10 to R$350.

For those who couldn’t buy tickets for Fred’s farewell against Ceará, the match against Corinthians will be the last opportunity to see the idol before retirement.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Tricolor fans in Fluminense x Cruzeiro — Photo: André Durão Tricolor fans in Fluminense x Cruzeiro — Photo: André Durão

As promised by Fluminense in the early days of the pandemic, the club will grant members an extra discount on tickets according to the number of matches played behind closed doors in proportion to the period in which the member was compliant. Discounts will be applied according to the following regulation.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Fluminense members will have access to the stadium with the membership card along with the E-ticket, or the traditional ticket. Non-members must collect the ticket at one of the points of sale.

“He showed that he was not at all happy” says Jamille Bullé about the president of the Flu and the controversy over the Maracanã

UPPER EAST SECTOR

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– East Root – BRL 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 10

– Warrior – BRL 20

– Whole – BRL 30

– Half price – R$ 15

MARACANÃ SECTOR MORE*

(This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included)

– Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Arquiba 60% / Warrior / East Root / Football Package / Games Package – R$ 350

– Whole – BRL 350

– Half price – R$ 212.50

*Attention, members who will access the Maracanã Mais sector with e-ticket! In order to provide more security for fans, to enter the stadium it will be necessary to present an official identification document with photo.

NORTH SECTOR (VISITING FANS)

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

IMPORTANT: Members of the Arquiba Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors, except Maracanã Mais. Members of the Maraca + Family plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors of the stadium.

FREE:

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket pick-up

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

Click here and check the information about HALF-ENTRY and FREE

Points of sale and withdrawal

partners of Fluminense : sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab

sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab Non-Members: sales at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

sales at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com Visiting fans: sales at footballcard.com

Laranjeiras – Headquarters Fluminense (Alvaro Chaves Street, 41)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Saturday (02/07), from 10 am to 1 pm

Maracanã – Ticket Office 1

– Saturday (02/07), from 10 am to the end of the first half

Plaza Shopping Niterói – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rua Quinze de Novembro, 8)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

New America – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Loja 1406)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Caxias Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rod. Washington Luiz, 2895)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Madureira – Official Store Fluminense FC (Portela Road, 222)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Barra Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. das Américas, 4666, Loja 259)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Partage Shopping São Gonçalo – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Presidente Kennedy, 425, Loja 321)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

TopShopping Nova Iguaçu – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Governador Roberto Silveira, 540, Kiosk 112)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Copacabana – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rua Barata Ribeiro, 458, Store D)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 6 pm

Bangu Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rua Fonseca, 240, Kiosk 9A)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Store Fluminense FC (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Loja 206)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Américas Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. das Américas, 15500, Loja 111 A)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Cabo Frio – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Henrique Terra, 1700)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Norte Shopping – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Dom Helder Camara, 5474)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Plaza Shopping Island – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Maestro Paulo Silva, 400, Loja 208)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Tijuca – Official Store Fluminense FC (Av. Maracanã, 987)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Grande Rio – Official Store Fluminense FC (Rua Maria Soares Sendas, 111, Loja 207)

– Friday (01/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

Maracanã – Ticket Office 4

– Saturday (02/07), from 1 pm to the end of the first half

Entry with food and drinks into the stadium is prohibited.

Gates will open at 2:30 pm

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv