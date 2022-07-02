Fluminense x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Fluminense and Corinthians face each other this Saturday, at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. The confrontation will be followed in real time by the ge, with exclusive videos – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW.

With a sequence of three victories, the last in a classic, Fluminense arrives packed for the match against Corinthians. In the sixth position of the table, with 21 points, the team seeks another triumph to try to enter the G-4 of the Brasileirão.

In addition, it will be the third of the four matches in a row at Maracanã, which should once again receive a good audience: more than 40 thousand tickets have already been sold for this Saturday’s duel.

Timão, vice-leader of the Brasileirão with 26 points, makes a stop in Rio de Janeiro before the most important game of the week, against Boca Juniors, on Tuesday, at Bombonera, in the decision of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Due to the importance of the game, coach Vítor Pereira will spare many players. The trend is to bet on the entry of under-20 boys who have been standing out.

Background: Fluminense and Corinthians have faced each other 115 times, drawn 33 times and have the same number of wins: 41 for each side.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts live throughout Brazil, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr and comments by Ledio Carmona, Ricardinho, as well as PC Oliveira at Central do Apito;

PVC comments Fluminense x Corinthians. for the 15th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

Without Nonato, suspended, and Luiz Henrique, now a Betis player, from Spain, coach Fernando Diniz sought to preserve the way the team has been playing and should opt for Martinelli and Matheus Martins for the vacancies. Arias and Ganso, who felt a muscle discomfort in the last game, trained normally and don’t worry.

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

Luan Freitas (right knee), Alan (not yet settled), Nonato and John Kennedy (suspended);

Luan Freitas (right knee), Alan (not yet settled), Nonato and John Kennedy (suspended); hanging: David Braz, Yago and Manoel.

Corinthians – coach: Vitor Pereira

Léo Maná, Robert Renan, Guilherme Biro, Matheus Araújo, Wesley, Giovane and Felipe. The names may still be little known to fans who do not follow grassroots football, but these boys under 20 have a great chance of starting this Saturday’s match.

With many embezzlement and saving players that will be important in Bombonera, Timão should be a good alternative against Fluminense.

Possible lineup: Cássio, Léo Mana, Robert Renan, Robson Bambu and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro; Wesley, Giovane and Junior Moraes

3 of 4 Possible lineup of Corinthians against Fluminense — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Corinthians against Fluminense — Photo: ge

Roni (suspended), Fagner (thigh pain), Willian (dislocated right shoulder), Maycon (right thigh adductor injury), Gil (right thigh posterior muscle injury), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis), Renato Augusto (discomfort in the calf), Du Queiroz (contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh), Rafael Ramos (discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh) and Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery). In addition to them, Ivan, João Victor and Luan did not travel as a technical option and/or spared.

Roni (suspended), Fagner (thigh pain), Willian (dislocated right shoulder), Maycon (right thigh adductor injury), Gil (right thigh posterior muscle injury), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis), Renato Augusto (discomfort in the calf), Du Queiroz (contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh), Rafael Ramos (discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh) and Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery). In addition to them, Ivan, João Victor and Luan did not travel as a technical option and/or spared. Suspended: of those related, only Raul Gustavo

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa) (GO)

Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa) (GO) Assistant 1: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa) (GO)

Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa) (GO) Assistant 2: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa) (PR)

Bruno Boschilia (Fifa) (PR) VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)